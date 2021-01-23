How good is the Missouri Valley Conference in women's basketball? Half of the league's teams reside in the top 100 of the NCAA's NET rankings — including Indiana State's Saturday opponent, Northern Iowa.
The Sycamores aren't at that stage of their development yet and it showed against the Panthers. For the second straight day, UNI made it look easy as ISU's defensive woes were terminal in an 88-53 loss at Hulman Center. It was ISU's seventh-straight defeat.
"This league is tough. We were overpowered against a very good team, a top 100 team. We're obviously not close to that now. We have to continue to strive to get better," ISU coach Vicki Hall said.
ISU entered Saturday's game with the worst scoring defense in the league (72.7) and the second-worst field goal defense (45.1%). Going against one of the MVC's most balanced teams was not the recipe to improve ISU's lot.
The Panthers converted 55.6% of their shots, including 38.5% from 3-point range. The only quarter in which UNI shot below 50% was the third — but that coincided with ISU's worst offensive drought of the game — a 1 of 14 performance from the field as UNI increased their lead in its lowest-scoring quarter.
Hall tried all kinds of different defenses to get the Sycamores on-track, but it was to no avail.
"We're giving up 20-plus points per-quarter and you're not going to beat many teams that way. Not only are we giving up 20-plus-per-quarter, but we're also letting teams shoot in the high 50s [in percentage] and high 30s in threes. When you do that? It's tough," Hall said.
Hall thinks the Sycamores (4-9, 1-7) are a better team than they were last year when they went through similar struggles. The problem is that without wins to show for improvement? Confidence starts to become a question mark.
ISU wasn't great offensively either, making 32.8% of its shots, but Adrian Folks was assertive in scoring a team-high 12 points. Folks also had seven rebounds.
"You can tell we're better based on our nonconference schedule. We beat some teams we lost to last year, but it's a different level [in the MVC]. We've go to keep building and putting pieces together so we can compete at that level," Hall said.
Early on, ISU's offense let them down as several shots were missed close to the rim. UNI failed to score on four of its first five possessions, but broke out of its slump before ISU did and took a 13-4 lead.
The teams would match each other possession-for-possession deep into the second quarter, with ISU within eight points as late as the 2:29 mark, but ISU's inability to get any stops would catch up with a vengeance.
UNI (8-7, 5-3) went on a 12-2 run to finish the first half. The Panthers led 51-33 at the break.
ISU did not make its first field goal of the third quarter until the 1:07 mark of the period, and though UNI had its worst defensive quarter of the game, it mattered not, as the Panthers outscored the Sycamores 13-6 in the period to wipe away any hope of a comeback.
"You can see the difference in the level of competition. In nonconference, we had Essy [Latu] running around getting six threes in a game. Now in the Missouri Valley? They're scouting you and she can't get a shot off. That tells you how different the level is," Hall said.
UNI's lead peaked at 43 in the final period. The Panthers also narrowly avoided scoring 90 points — which would have been the fourth-straight time the Sycamores would have allowed their opponent to reach that plateau. As it is, ISU set a dubious distinction by allowing 90 in three straight games after Friday's loss — the first time in school history that it's been done to the Sycamores.
ISU next plays at Evansville on Wednesday.
"I do think we're a better team than we were last year, but there's no mercy in this league," Hall said.
NORTHERN IOWA (88) — Gunnels 3-3 6-7 13, Maahs 3-4 4-4 10, Rucker 4-8 2-2 10, Green 3-5 2-2 9, Kroeger 4-8 0-0 10, McCullough 1-5 0-0 3, Wolf 2-3 0-0 4, McDermott 3-6 2-2 9, Morgan 2-2 1-2 7, Laube 2-5 0-0 6, Barney 1-2 0-0 2, Gyamfi 0-0 1-2 1, Boffeli 2-3 0-0 4, Scheuermann 0-0 0-0 0. 30-54 FG, 18-21 FT, 88 TP.
INDIANA STATE (53) — Folks 5-12 2-2 12, Westerfeld 2-4 0-1 4, Pitzer 1-2 0-0 2, Hunter 1-8 2-4 4, Anderson 3-9 5-5 11, Lalic 0-1 0-0 0, McChristine 5-14 0-0 10, Glanton 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Latu 3-7 0-0 8, Stumbo 0-0 0-0 0, Elder 0-3 0-0 0. 21-64 FG, 9-12 FT, 53 TP.
Northern Iowa=25=26=13=24=—=88
Indiana State=16=17=6=14=—=53
3-point goals — UNI 10-26 (Laube 2-5, Kroeger 2-4, Morgan 2-2, Green 1-3, McDermott 1-3, McCullough 1-3, Gunnels 1-1, Rucker 0-3, Wolf 0-1, Barney 0-1); ISU 2-11 (Latu 2-6, Folks 0-1, Hunter 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Lalic 0-1, Williams 0-1). Rebounds — UNI 39 (Maahs 8, Gunnels 5); ISU 30 (Folks 7, McChristine 6). Assists — UNI 22 (McDermott 7), ISU 9 (McChristine 3). Steals — UNI 4 (Maahs 2), ISU 8 (Hunter 2). Blocks — UNI 5 (Barney 2), ISU 0. Turnovers — UNI 14 (Green 3), ISU 13 (Pitzer 3). Team fouls — UNI 11, ISU 14. Fouled out — Glanton.
Next — ISU (4-9, 1-7) plays at Evansville and UNI (8-7, 5-3) plays at Drake on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.