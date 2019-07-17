Hannahs signs extension to keep him at ISU to 2022

Mitch Hannahs has signed an extension that will keep him as head baseball coach at Indiana State through 2022, ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales announced on Wednesday.
Hannahs will have the opportunity to add an additional year to his contract per NCAA postseason appearance with the new deal.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"I am very thankful to be the head coach at Indiana State University. This is a special place for me and my family," Hannahs said in an ISU press release. "I am grateful to President Curtis and our AD Sherard Clinkscales who have put their trust in me to continue leading this great program."
Hannahs has led the Sycamores to 201 wins, a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances including a regional final in 2019 and five top-3 finishes in the Missouri Valley Conference in six seasons at the helm of the program. He sits second all-time in career wins behind legendary head coach Bob Warn who guided the program to 1,070 wins from 1976-2006.
“Coach Hannahs embraces the challenges that we face at Indiana State as opportunities and works diligently to reach the goals of the program," Clinkscales said. "He is an exceptional leader, a true tactician and he has continued to build upon the tradition of Sycamore baseball.
"His teams consistently compete at a high level on the field in a tough conference, excel in the classroom and are active in the community. I look forward to Coach Hannahs' leadership of the baseball program in the future."
Hannahs has coached 27 All-MVC selections including eight first team selections, 13 All-MVC Scholar Athlete award winners and 13 players selected in the MLB Draft. In 2019, he coached the Missouri Valley Defensive Player of the Year (Jake Means) and Newcomer of the Year (Collin Liberatore) while seeing three players selected in the MLB Draft (Clay Dungan, Triston Polley and Jake Means).
ISU concluded its best season since the 1980s in June as the Sycamores finished 43-18 and a runner-up finish in the Nashville Regional. ISU's only two losses in the regional were to eventual national champion Vanderbilt. ISU went 1-3 against Vanderbilt and Michigan, the two national finalists.
