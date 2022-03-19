Hannahs earns 250th career win as ISU knocks off Kansas

For his 250th career win? There was much for Indiana State coach Mitch Hannahs to appreciate after a 6-2 victory over Kansas on Saturday at Bob Warn Field.
Good pitching? He got it. Starting pitcher Matt Jachec pitched into the ninth, scattered five hits, and struck out nine.
Timely hitting? It wasn't a perfect day at the plate, but the Sycamores were in command from the start, and kept the Jayhawks at bay. Fielding? ISU had a near error-free day.
All of the elements that have helped Hannahs reach the 250-win milestone just barely into his ninth season.
Jachec took care of the pitching part. He didn't allow a baserunner until the third inning.
"My slider was moving well," Jachec said. "I had command of three of my pitches and felt confident in them."
Hannahs echoed Jachec's thoughts.
"Matt is one of those guys who lives around the plate and he can throw two or three pitches. He was able to land three pitches and that's the key. If you can do that? You can hang around for a long time."
Jachec was really only faced with two jams. One came in the sixth when the Jayhawks had runners at the corners with one out and the heart of the Kansas lineup due. Jachec fell behind 3-1 to No. 3 hitter Maui Ahuna and Hannahs came out to talk to him.
"I just wanted him to slow down and to have him keep making pitches. I told him if he walked [Ahuna] it wasn't a big deal because he had been effective against the next hitter [Nolan Metcalf] and that he was a double play candidate. He executed two change-ups back-to-back that were really good," Hannahs said.
Jachec proceeded to strikeout Ahuna and then Metcalf to keep the slate clean in what was then a 1-0 contest.
Jachec faced a similar situation in the eighth — by now ISU was up 3-0 — and once again struck out the last two Jayhawks (7-9) he faced. Jachec earned seven of his nine strikeouts after the fifth inning.
At the plate? ISU had trouble solving Kansas starter Cole Larsen, but when the Sycamores hit? They hit big.
ISU loaded the bases in the first. Randall Diaz scored via a wild pitch to make it 1-0. The one-run lead stuck until the sixth when ISU's hottest hitter came up.
With wind blowing out to right, Josue Urdaneta got a hanger from Larsen and he parked it beyond the trees in right field to make it 2-0. Aaron Beck would later score after he doubled as the Sycamores took a 3-0 lead.
The insurance runs came in the eighth. Diego Gines hit a leadoff solo homer to left and Grant Magill — who was 3-for-4 with two RBI on the day — slugged a two-run to left to make it 6-0.
"[The offense] has been much better. I feel like today we weren't as good as we have been. We weren't seeing the ball very well today," Hannahs said.
ISU (10-6) has won five of seven. Confidence is being built.
"We feel good. We've been in every game and we feel confident going forward," Jachec said.
KANSAS (AB-R-H-RBI) — Josenberger 2b 4-0-2-0, Burnham cf 4-0-1-0, Ahuna ss 4-0-0-0, Metcalf c 4-1-1-0, Ditzenberger 3b 3-1-0-0, Upshaw dh 4-0-0-0, McMurray 1b 2-0-0-0, Jans rf 2-0-0-0, Curnane ph 2-0-0-1, Lichty lf 4-0-2-1. TOTALS 33-2-6-2.
INDIANA STATE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Schaffer ss 4-0-0-0, Diaz 3b 3-1-0-0, Urdaneta 2b 4-1-2-1, Gines 1b 3-1-1-1, Taylor dh 2-0-0-0, Beck ph-dh 2-1-1-0, Ross rf 3-1-1-0, Stinson lf 2-0-0-0, Thompson ph-lf 1-0-0-0, Nelson ph-lf 1-0-0-0, Magill c 4-1-3-2, Gergely cf 3-0-1-0. TOTALS 32-6-9-4.
Kansas=000=000=002=-=2
Indiana State=100=002=03X=-=6
E — Ahuna (3), Urdaneta (4). LOB — KU 7, ISU 6. 2B — Metcalf (5); Beck (3), Magill (1). 3B — Gergely (1). HR — Urdaneta (3), Gines (2), Magill (1). S — Ross (2), Gergely (2). SB — Burnham (2). CS — Lichty (1).
Kansas=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Larsen (L, 0-3)=7 1/3=8=5=3=2=7
Hegarty=2/3=1=1=1=0=1
Indiana State=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Jachec (W, 4-1)=8+=5=1=1=1=9
Fenlong=2/3=1=1=1=2=0
Hurth (SV, 2)=1/3=0=0=0=0=0
WP — Larsen (2), Fenlong (3). PB — Metcalf (1).
Next — ISU (10-6) hosts Kansas (7-9) for a Sunday doubleheader. First game is at 11 a.m.
