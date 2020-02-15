For the Indiana State women's basketball program? It's home weekend against the Missouri Valley Conference's Iowa schools allowed the Sycamores to accentuate the positive.
Very positive was an upset win over Northern Iowa on Thursday. The results weren't as kind against Drake on Saturday. The highly-touted Bulldogs defeated the Sycamores 92-71 at Hulman Center.
But even in the wake of ISU's defeat, ISU women's coach Vicki Hall could find a silver rainbow.
"A team that beat us by 30, we ended up squeezing them out and getting a win. A team that beat us by 40, we're at 21 with them. Is that what you want to get beat by 20? Obviously not, but Drake and Missouri State are the class of the conference and it shows that if we continue to improve and get a little tweaks and add a little something here and there, I think this is a group that can compete," said Hall during ISU's postgame press conference.
Much as the Sycamores did against UNI on Thursday, they relied on center Jamrya McChristine and guard CeCe Mayo for scoring. McChristine scored a game-high 22 points and also had eight rebounds. Mayo, who has played much better in the second half of the MVC season, scored 15 points to go with four assists and four rebounds.
McChristine averaged 23 points and 8.5 rebounds in ISU's last two games.
"She's a beast. With that young lady, when she decides to do something? That's it. I love her intensity, fight, her spark, I just love her never-die spirit. She's infectious and makes everyone want to play," Hall said.
Drake (18-7, 10-3) was paced by veterans Sara Rhine and Becca Hittner, who each had 19 points.
The Sycamores came out of the gate hot, racing to an 11-9 lead behind a Mayo layup with 4:58 on the clock. Both teams would exchange baskets over the next two minutes with Drake holding a one-point lead, but the Bulldogs would end the frame on a 7-2 run to take a 24-18 advantage into the second quarter.
The game got away from the Sycamores (4-21, 2-11) in the second quarter. Drake’s offense woke up in the second period, as the Bulldogs put up 29 points while holding the Trees to 18 in the period for a 17-point halftime advantage. The Drake defense managed to put McChristine on the bench early with foul trouble and eight points from Elder was what kept ISU within 20.
Drake's offense shares the ball extremely well as the Bulldogs had 29 assists on 35 baskets. The Bulldogs shot 58.3 percent and 47.1 percent from 3-point range in the game.
"Obviously, we always want to win, but you have to be realistic in what we're facing," Hall said. "What we talk about every hour, every minute, every week and every month is improvement. You can definitely see this weekend that we're turning a corner and starting to improve."
ISU shot 42.4 percent from the field for the game.
ISU's next three games are on the road. The Sycamores play at Southern Illinois next Friday and at Missouri State next Sunday. Hall remains positive about the Sycamores' prospects.
"They just had to understand what it is they're fighting against. Once they got through the first round of conference they started to understand. The win against Evansville helped us, but we needed to mature and we're asking them to mature fast," Hall said.
DRAKE (92) – Rose 4-5 1-2 10, Rhine 8-12 3-4 19, Monahan 0-2 3-4 3, Hittner 6-8 0-0 14, Collier 5-8 2-2 14, Burich 5-10 1-1 11, Wooldridge 4-6 2-2 11, Fuller 1-2 0-0 3, Neggard 2-5 2-2 7, Gueldner 0-2 0-0 0, Bair 0-0 0-0 0, Mertz 0-0 0-0 0. 35-60 FG, 14-17 FT, 92 TP.
INDIANA STATE (71) – McChristine 10-12 2-6 22, Mayo 5-13 5-6 14, Pitzer 1-5 2-2 5, Hunter 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 2-7 0-0 5, Elder 5-13 0-0 13, Dean 1-2 1-2 3, Folks 3-5 0-0 6, Westerfeld 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Robben 0-0 0-0 0. 27-62 FG, 10-16 FT, 71 TP.
Drake=24=29=21=18=-=92
Indiana State=18=18=20=15=-=71
3-point goals - DU 8-17 (Hittner 2-4, Collier 2-2, Neggard 1-4, Rose 1-1, Wooldridge 1-1, Fuller 1-1, Monahan 0-1, Burich 0-1); ISU 5-17 (Elder 3-8, Williams 1-4, Pitzer 1-3, Mayo 0-1, Hunter 0-1). Rebounds - DU 39 (Rhine 9, Hittner 7, Burich 6); ISU 31 (McChristine 8, Folks 5). Assists - DU 29 (Monahan 7, Fuller 6); ISU 15 (Mayo 4, Williams 4). Steals - DU 6 (Collier 2, Fuller 2); ISU 7 (Mayo 3, Williams 3). Blocks - DU 5 (Rose, Rhine, Hittner, Burich, Bair); ISU 1 (Elder). Turnovers - DU 20 (Neggard 5); ISU 17 (Mayo 5). Total fouls - DU 19, ISU 21. A – 1,649. T – 1:53.
Next - ISU (4-21, 2-11) plays at Southern Illinois on Friday. Drake (18-7, 10-3) hosts Bradley on Thursday.
