Indiana State returns 10 of its 11 offensive starters for the 2019 season. When the Missouri Valley Football Conference announced its preseason All-MVFC offensive team on Tuesday? Half of those returning starters were on the All-MVFC team.
Quarterback Ryan Boyle, wide receiver Dante Hendrix, center Wyatt Wozniak and kicker Jerry Nunez were all first-teamers. Guard Isaiah Edwards was an honorable mention selection.
Another Sycamore — middle linebacker Jonas Griffith — received a separate honor as he was named second-team preseason All-American by STATS FCS.
For Griffith, it was the second preseason All-American honor he has received in 2019. This comes after Griffith earned three different All-American selections after the 2018 season. Griffith ranked fifth nationally in tackles in 2018 with 132.
Griffth led the nation with 7.4 solo tackles per game and was fifth with 12 tackles per game. In total, the Louisville, Ky. native recorded 9 1/2 tackles-for-loss for 27 yards including 3 1/2 sacks. He recorded double-digit stops in eight games while making a season high 18 stops in back-to-back games against South Dakota State and Missouri State.
As for the Sycamores' offensive players, Boyle was a second-team All-MVC selection after he passed for 1,627 yards on 128-of-205 attempts for a 62.4 competition percentage to rank tops in the MVFC and 19th nationally in his first season as a Sycamore after transferring from Iowa.
Hendrix had 47 catches for 681 yards and four touchdowns as he rose to prominence after missing the 2017 season due to injury.
Wozniak was a second team All-MVFC selection and started every game in 2018 at center. Wozniak helped the Sycamores to 241.5 rushing yards per game to rank 14th in the country.
Nunez finished the season 15-of-19 in field goals with a season long of 48 yards coming against Missouri State. He kicked the game-winner in ISU's season finale at Western Illinois.
Edwards, nicknamed "Big Tuna", also a honorable mention selection at the conclusion of 2018, started every game at left guard for the Sycamores.
All-MVFC Preseason Offense
QB=Ryan Boyle=Indiana State=Sr.
RB=D.J. Davis=Southern Illinois=Sr.
RB=James Robinson=Illinois State=Sr.
RB=Pierre Strong Jr.=South Dakota State=So.
FB=Clint Ratkovich=Western Illinois=Jr.
WR=Dakarai Allen=South Dakota=Sr.
WR=Dante Hendrix=Indiana State=So.
WR=Cade Johnson=South Dakota State=Jr.
TE=Briley Moore=Northern Iowa=Sr.
OL=Drew Himmelman=Illinois State=Jr.
OL=Zack Johnson=North Dakota State=Sr.
OL=Dillon Radunz=North Dakota State=Jr.
OL=Jackson Scott-Brown=Northern Iowa=Sr.
OL=Wyatt Wozniak=Indiana State=Sr.
LS=Bradey Sorensen=South Dakota State=Jr.
PK=Jerry Nunez=Indiana State=Sr.
Honorable Mention — QB Austin Simmons, South Dakota; FB Luke Sellers, South Dakota State; WR John Brunner, Western Illinois; WR Tyler Currie, Missouri State; WR Andrew Edgar, Illinois State; TE Ben Ellefson, North Dakota State; OL Isaiah Edwards, Indiana State; OL Evan Greeneway, South Dakota State; OL Gabe Megginson, Illinois State; OL Mason Scheidegger, South Dakota; LS Ross Kennelly, North Dakota State; PK Chase Vinatieri, South Dakota State
