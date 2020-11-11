Hale, Calderon officially in the ISU fold

Linton's Lincoln Hale unofficially committed to the Indiana State men's basketball program at the start of January.
Wednesday was National Signing Day. It may just be the day where what's already unofficially known becomes an official commitment, but that doesn't take anything away from the enormity of it for those players who put their names on Letters Of Intent.
Hale was suitably taken aback when his time came to sign on the dotted line.
"It was an honor to be able to sign something like that. Not many people get a chance to do that. I can't wait to get up to Terre Haute and start working with the team next season," said Hale, who had a ceremony at Linton along with the rest of the Miners in several sports who signed Letters Of Intent.
Hale is one of two players who made official commitments to the Sycamores on Wednesday. Fellow 6-foot-4 guard Drew Calderon, from The Woodlands, Texas, also made his ISU commitment official.
Hale's accomplishments are well-known to area basketball fans. The Miners were 23-2 in 2020 and still alive in the IHSAA state tournament last March when COVID-19 halted the completion of Hoosier Hysteria. Hale was named First Team All-District and Linton's MVP as he led the Miners with 23.4 points, 6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 58% from the field during the season.
Hale has had frequent Zoom meetings with the ISU staff, though he's not had much person-to-person contact due to COVID-19 restrictions. His excellent shooting will be something the Sycamores will be counting on in the future.
For now, Hale is concentrated on maintaining the high level of success the Miners have had in the last decade. One of Hale's teammates, Joey Hart, has also been given a scholarship offer by the Sycamores.
Lansing is happy to have a Miner in his ranks.
"He stands out because he's from a great program and probably the best high school coach in the state and a great community," Lansing said. "We've always monitored Lincoln's progress, how he's improved and how well his team has done. He was one we set our sights on early to be a part of this program. We couldn't be more excited to have a young man coming from Linton and that community."
Hale shared his moment with the Linton community ... and his best friend.
"The community is super supportive. It was even better that I got to sign next to my best friend, Josh Pyne, who is going to IU to play baseball," Hale said.
Calderon also comes from a winning program at College Park High School in suburban Houston.
Calderon was First Team All-District 15-6A and Second Team All-Montgomery County selection at College Park. He averaged 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 44% from 3-point range. College Park was 22-11 in 2020. Calderon was also on the All-Academic team.
"I couldn't be more excited about Drew. He's an unheralded young man, just like Julian Larry was out of Texas," said Lansing, referring to the now-freshman point guard of out Frisco, Texas. "The reports on Drew were a lot like those we heard about Julian. With his potential and work ethic? His best basketball is way ahead of him."
