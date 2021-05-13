Entering the 2021 season, Indiana State pitcher Geremy Guerrero would not have been the pick to be the Sycamores' savior on the mound.
That's not to say that Guerrero wasn't valuable. In his four years played before 2021, Guerrero had proven to be a Swiss Army knife for the Sycamores. He started occasionally, usually in mid-week games, pitched in long relief, and he occasionally back-filled late-inning relief. Guerrero was ready for whatever role he was called upon to play.
Perhaps most memorably, he pitched 2 1/3 innings against eventual national champion Vanderbilt in the 2019 NCAA regional and held the uber-powerful Commodores to just one run in an elimination game.
Still, the numbers weren't trending in the right direction. After a 4.15 ERA in his first real season of pitching in 2017, his ERA and his opponent batting average had gone up in every season since.
Guerrero, however, wasn't content. Given an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Metamora, Ill. native wanted to make sure that the time off was spent productively so he could go out on a positive note.
"For those of us who decided to come back? Everyone has used it for motivation. Don't have any regrets with what we do. Give it our all the whole time," Guerrero said.
Perhaps beyond anyone's wildest dreams apart from Guerrero himself, he has certainly saved his best for last.
Guerrero seized the coveted Friday starter role for the Sycamores and hasn't looked back. Guerrero is currently 8-1 and has a 1.66 ERA in his role as the Sycamores' ace. He has had three games where he struck out double-digit totals of batters. He has pitched seven or more innings in his outings seven times.
For an ISU team that relies on pitching and defense, Guerrero has set the tone for the entire team.
"When you have a guy that everyone on your team roots for? It's a game-changer in how that effects other players. Where he's come from and what he's been able to do and to bide his time to get his opportunity? It's impacted our team in a major way," ISU coach Mitch Hannahs said.
So what has fueled Guerrero's renaissance? Hard work, mainly, and as part of that, a commitment to perfecting his mechanics.
Guerrero has always had a fastball, changeup and slider. He's dabbled with a cutter too.
This season, he's done more than dabble. He's made the cutter an important part of his arsenal. And he honed the changeup to make it deadlier.
"He could have easily settled in for his extra year in the bullpen and not killed himself, but he went to work with Coach Paul," Hannahs said. "He worked on his changeup to make sure it was coming out of the same arm slot [as the fastball]. They went to work on a cutter, some short break he could throw to get guys off the barrel. He went to work on it."
Guerrero has long desired to work on his changeup and he patterned it after one of his teammates.
"My changeup has been a few years in the making. Coach Hannahs said it's the best pitch in baseball and I took it upon myself to develop it," Guerrero explained. "The change was all right in previous years. So I watched video of Tyler Grauer's changeup and how he releases it, how he throws it, and what he's thinking when he throws it. It took time to get comfortable with it, but over time, that's how my changeup progressed."
He also used some 21st Century technology to hone his craft.
"I used a pitching machine, Rapsodo, to see where I release my fastball versus my changeup and making sure those numbers are close together. It sees where you release the ball, the height [of release], how it spins and the velocity. It will crunch the numbers to determine what's most efficient," Guerrero said.
So Guerrero honed the mechanics, but switching from a relief role to a starter role is in the head as much as it's in the arm. The mentalities between the two roles are completely different. Hannahs said that it tests every pitcher they recruit, especially out of high school.
"I think that's the hardest thing we do at this level of pitchers. The pitchers we recruit were starters their whole lives. All of the sudden, they don't win one of the three starting jobs and they're thrust into the bullpen, which is a huge transition. You get no pace in the bullpen, you have to come out and throw strikes," Hannahs said.
"Geremy went through it like everyone else and his stuff demands that he's able to nibble and set other things up to be effective. So being a reliever, based on his tool set, wasn't conducive to what he was, but we had better guys on the front end at the time," Hannahs added.
Guerrero admits that the ability to work into a rhythm as a starter, versus having to provide immediate dividends as a reliever, appeals to his way of working.
"As a starter, my mentality is to compete to my highest ability. You get to settle in a little easier. You get clean innings every inning," Guerrero said. "At Missouri State, for example, I wasn't really settled in until the third inning. I wasn't timid, but I didn't have my best feel for my stuff. Knowing that as a starter, it eases your mind to know you can use a couple of innings to settle in."
From the opening game against Pittsburgh in February, Hannahs knew Guerrero was what he was looking for from his Friday starter.
"Game one is much more than the first start. It's the tone-setter for the entire year. You want someone walking out there who isn't rattled by the moment. We knew he would have the poise to go out there and set the tone for the season," Hannahs said.
• • •
• Southern Illinois visits — Bob Warn Field, barely utilized as ISU's home park in 2021, will be dusted off for the Sycamores' second — and final — home series this weekend as Southern Illinois visits for a four-game set.
ISU will play the second-least amount of home games in Division I by seasons' end — assuming all of four games are played this weekend.
ISU continued to cement its NCAA at-large status by winning three of four at Missouri State last weekend. ISU's RPI is currently 19th. However, the Salukis are a dangerous team, and they have the offense to challenge the Sycamores.
SIU (33-15, 10-10) ranks first in the MVC with a .296 batting average. The Salukis' 64 home runs ranks second to Dallas Baptist's 66. Those two teams have pulled away from the MVC pack in long balls — ISU is third in the league in homers with 37.
DBU's power gave ISU problems when it lost its only MVC series of the season in Dallas in April. ISU's pitchers will have to keep the ball down. ISU will be buoyed by the return of second-day starter Connor Cline, who missed the series at Missouri State last weekend.
"I think when you start looking at how we're playing, you feel good or bad on the starts you're getting on the mound. Guerrero has given us consistent starts all year. Tristan Weaver is getting more consistent of late. Tyler Grauer has been solid and Javin Drake stepped in and had a good outing. If you sustain momentum in this sport? You have to pitch it and play defense everyday. That's been the story of the team to this point," Hannahs said of the Sycamores, who have the best MVC team ERA at 3.89 and the second-best defense at .977 team fielding percentage.
Hannahs said ISU's offense is "a work in progress". The Sycamores are right at the league mean with a .272 team batting average. ISU has scored five or more in four of its last five games.
"I don't know that we've identified what we are [offensively], but we've done enough to get some runs and win some games. I think that's what we'll be to the end, we'll scratch and claw and try to generate some offense," Hannahs said.
