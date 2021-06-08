Guerrero named MVC Baseball Scholar-Athlete of Year

Indiana State starting pitcher Geremy Guerrero has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year and headlines a group of 21 players named to the 2021 MVC scholar-athlete first team and honorable-mention team, according to an announcement from the league office Tuesday.
Joining Guerrero on the First Team Scholar-Athlete Team is ISU senior catcher Max Wright.
Guerrero holds a 3.96 grade-point average in intelligence analysis and is a first-time selection on the scholar-athlete first team. Wright is pursuing his master’s in business administration and holds a 3.94 GPA.
Nine of the 14 first-team spots are held by seniors, while three juniors and two sophomores complete the makeup of the squad. Six league schools are represented on the first team, with an additional seven student-athletes named to the honorable-mention team. A total of 53 student-athletes were nominated for scholar-athlete honors.
The criteria for the MVC Scholar-Athlete Team voting parallels the CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) standards for Academic All-America voting. Nominees must be starters or important reserves, with at least a 3.30 cumulative GPA. Student-athletes must have reached sophomore athletic (COVID freshmen did qualify) and academic standing at their institution and must have completed at least one full academic year at their institution.
The Valley's scholar-athlete team is voted on by the league's baseball sports information directors.
