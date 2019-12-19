Griffith earns Second Team All-American honor from STATS FCS

Indiana State linebacker Jonas Griffith has been named a Second Team All-American by STATS FCS, the publication announced Thursday.
The redshirt senior earned the honor just days after picking up an All-American award from HERO Sports.
A Louisville native, Griffith has earned five All-American honors during his collegiate career. He tied ISU running back Shakir Bell, who earned five during his time with the Sycamores, and is just one All-American short of tying the program record of six set by defensive tackle Dan Brandenburg.
Griffith was named First Team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference at linebacker in 2018 and 2019. In 2019, he led the MVFC for the second consecutive season with 106 tackles in the regular season, marking just the fifth player to ever achieve the feat.
Griffith averaged a league-high 8.8 tackles per game and had a season-high 16 tackles in a win over Eastern Kentucky. He also picked up four sacks and 28.5 tackles-for-loss for 115 yards for the season.
Griffith became just the third player in program history to record 100 or more tackles for three consecutive seasons. He ranks fourth of all active FCS players in career tackles with 382.
