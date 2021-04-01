Graves named ISU associate head coach

Indiana State men’s basketball coach Josh Schertz officially announced Thursday that Switz City native Matthew Graves will be joining the Sycamores' staff as associate head coach.
Graves, a former standout player at White River Valley High School and Butler University, brings experience as a former head coach and assistant.
“I couldn’t be more excited to add Matthew to our coaching staff,” Schertz said. “I know I need to surround myself with experienced coaches who will help expedite my learning curve and Matthew certainly fits the bill. He’s a tremendous coach, recruiter and excels in player development. On top of that, he’s an even better person who possesses the highest levels of integrity and work ethic.”
"I am thrilled to be joining coach Schertz on his new staff and looking forward to helping him build a team that will compete for championships while representing Indiana State in a first-class manner,” Graves said. “Having grown up in the Wabash Valley area, I understand the passion the community has for basketball and I am excited to get to work.”
Graves has spent more than 20 years in the coaching industry, most recently serving as special assistant to the head coach at Xavier University. Well known for his X’s and O’s acumen, Graves helped direct an offense that led the Big East in assists per game (17.57), finished second in the Big East in field-goal percentage (.458) and fourth in scoring (74.8 points per game) while also assisting with a defense that ranked second in field-goal defense (.413).
Prior to his two seasons with the Musketeers, Graves spent a year working in the Missouri Valley Conference at Evansville in 2018-19. In his lone season with the Purple Aces, UE was second in the Valley in scoring (69.8 ppg) and third in rebounding (34.2 rebounds per game).
One of Graves’ best attributes is his experience in the head-coaching chair, spending five years in charge at the University of South Alabama from 2013-2018.
Graves spent nearly two decades making a name for himself at Butler, first as a student-athlete and then as an assistant coach. He began his coaching career as coordinator of basketball operations in 2001 under Todd Lickliter and was promoted to associate head coach in 2010 by Brad Stevens.
With Graves on staff, the Bulldogs made a national tournament in each of his last eight seasons and achieved eight straight seasons with 20 or more wins. His tenure at his alma mater was highlighted by back-to-back NCAA tournament championship games in 2010 and 2011.
Before his coaching days, Graves was a highly decorated student-athlete for Butler. He was the third-leading scorer of the 1996-97 team that won the Horizon League and earned the Bulldogs their first trip to the NCAA tournament in 35 years. The sharpshooting guard was named Butler’s Most Valuable Player a season later, leading the Bulldogs to a return trip to the NCAA tournament while leading the Horizon League in free-throw shooting and being named all-tournament team. He finished his playing career with 994 points.
Graves is the second announced member of the Indiana State staff under Schertz, joining associate head coach Kareem Richardson.
