Indiana State's Clayton Glasco was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his work in the Sycamores' 20-10 homecoming victory over Western Illinois on Saturday, the league announced Sunday.
Glasco had 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks from his linebacker spot as ISU clamped down to shut out the visitors in the second half.
Glasco and his teammates allowed the Leathernecks to convert just 1 of 15 third-down opportunities despite the loss of fellow linebacker Jonas Griffith to an injury late in the third quarter. WIU had just three first downs after the Sycamores tied the game with 44 seconds left in the third period.
The award was Glasco's first and ISU's third of the season. The Sycamores remain at home this week, hosting third-ranked South Dakota State at 1 p.m. Saturday.
