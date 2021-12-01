Glanton's buzzer-beater leads ISU women past Chicago State

Mya Glanton rebounded her own missed shot and put the ball in the basket as the buzzer sounded to help lead Indiana State past host Chicago State on Wednesday evening in the Jones Convocation Center, 59-58.
The Sycamores (3-4) took the 57-56 lead on a pair of Del’Janae Williams free throws with 29.8 seconds remaining on the clock setting up a frantic stretch over the final 30 seconds of the contest. Chicago State’s (1-7) in-bounds pass deflected off two Sycamores before Aaliyah Collins scooped up the ball and scored with 7.2 seconds remaining to swing the advantage back to the Cougars, 58-57.
After an ISU timeout advanced the ball in front of the Sycamores’ bench, Natalia Lalic’s pass went to Williams in the corner. The junior guard dribbled it into the lane and found Glanton for an open 5-footer that rimmed out. However, the redshirt sophomore forward followed her shot and got the rebound on the left block, putting the final shot off the glass and into the net setting off an Indiana State celebration on the court.
The Sycamores led for just 3:04 in the contest and led just once since the 7:15 mark in the first quarter as Indiana State kept up the pace in a frenetic game against the Cougars. Williams led all players with a game-high 24 points, her second consecutive 20-point game, while Marie Hunter and Glanton both added nine points apiece in the win. Tonysha Curry’s eight rebounds led the Sycamores, while Hunter added six boards and two assists.
Quentarra Mitchell and Collins finished with 13 points apiece to lead three Chicago State players in double-digits in the scoring column. Janiah Newell added 11 points in the loss.
Indiana State jumped ahead to the early 4-0 lead as Del’Janae Williams scored on a layup on the opening possession and Glanton converted a pair of free throws. The Cougars responded with an 11-0 run over the next four minutes with Collins and Mitchell combining to score nine points in the stretch to take the 11-4 lead at the 5:30 mark. The Cougars continued to press in the first quarter with Janiah Newell hitting a jumper with 55 seconds remaining to put CSU ahead 21-10, before a late 3-pointer from the corner by Natalia Lalic cut the score to 21-13 at the quarter break.
The start of the second quarter belonged to Hunter as the graduate student scored the first three points and Glanton added a jumper in the paint to cut the CSU lead down to 21-18. The Cougars worked the lead back out to 29-21 on a Collins layup with 4:29 remaining. Williams scored eight of the Sycamores’ final 10 points as ISU outscored the Cougars 10-4 down the stretch to cut the margin down to 33-31 at the half.
It remained a two-possession game throughout the entirety of the third quarter as the teams battled through two ties and two lead changes in the 10-minute frame. The Sycamores tied it up for the first time at 37-37 on a Hunter jumper at the 4:44 mark and a Williams jumper put the score at 39-39 with 3:23 remaining. Williams went on to convert a free throw on to give the Sycamores the lead before Newell swung the advantage back to the home team with a layup at the 3:06 mark. A late Ana Haklicka free throw gave CSU the 43-41 lead at the quarter break.
Curry tied the score at 43-43 with a pair of free throws at the 7:55 mark in the fourth quarter to put the Sycamores back in the game. The Cougars took advantage of an ISU technical foul to go up 47-43, but ISU continued to battle back as Williams converted a three-point play on the ensuing possession to cut the lead back down to one.
The Cougars held a late 56-52 lead with 2:41 remaining on a Newell free throw, but the Sycamores turned to their freshman with Arianna Smith converting a layup to cut the lead back down to two. The Smith basket and a Glanton free throw set up the finish inside the Jones Convocation Center.
Indiana State returns home to the Hulman Center on Saturday for a 6 p.m. tipoff against Western Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.