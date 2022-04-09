Indiana State men's basketball coach Josh Schertz came from the Division II ranks and that's still where he best knows the talent that might translate to the Division I level with the Sycamores.
On Saturday? Schertz is hopeful he might have signed one of ISU's best hopefuls from the Division II level yet.
Trenton Gibson signed with the Sycamores on his visit that began on Thursday. The 6-foot-4 former Tusculum point guard is a graduate transfer and will play one season for the Sycamores.
A few days after signing Division II All-American Cade McKnight from Truman State and DePaul guard Courvoisier McCauley, who played for Schertz at Lincoln Memorial before he went to the Big East, ISU signed one of the best players from Schertz's former league, the Southern Athletic Conference.
Gibson was the SAC Player of the Year in 2021 and was a first-team selection in 2022. Gibson has been lauded for his overall game and is considered a NBA Draft possibility. Jonathan Givony of ESPN named Gibson as "arguably the best collegiate NBA prospect from outside the D1 ranks."
"Trent is obviously someone I had a chance to compete against. When you compete against him, you don't like him, but you respect him and admire him," Schertz said.
"He's 6-4, 200 pounds and a point guard. He knows how to run and orchestrate an offense. He plays with tremendous poise and has a high IQ. He's really competitive, but has a deep understanding of how to win and he does it on both ends of the floor," Schertz continued.
The feeling was mutual. Gibson cited his familiarity with Schertz as Tusculum and Lincoln Memorial bumped heads in the SAC.
"Schertz's brand of basketball, I think it suits my game. The intelligence his team and his guys play with that was the biggest standout for me. With one year left, I felt like that was a place that would translate easily," Gibson told the Tribune-Star on Saturday. "Sadly, he got the better of me more times than not. He's a smart guy and his teams are always well-coached and well-prepared."
Gibson averaged 17.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Pioneers in 2022. During his Player of the Year season, he averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and five assists. Tusculum also went from 6-21 the year before Gibson arrived to doing no worse than 16-13 in his four years.
"I'm an intelligent player. I'm very versatile. I like to be able to do everything on the court. Being 6-4, I can multiple positions, but I consider myself a one. Overall, though? I consider myself a winner," Gibson said.
Gibson said he had interest from Ohio University, Saint Joseph's, Stephen F. Austin and Chattanooga, but he had an inclination to play for Schertz.
"Coming up to Indiana State, I decided to cancel my other visits. I had a good idea I was going there," Gibson said.
Gibson feels that playing in the Missouri Valley Conference will help his professional prospects, and he also cited Terre Haute's love of basketball and playing in a hoops-oriented culture, but that's not his main focus coming in.
"I know the Valley is a heavily respected conference. The biggest priority for me is being a winning player on a winning team. Coach and the rest will handle as far as my draft prospects. It matters to me to win and if I'm looking good on a winning team? That means a lot," Gibson said.
As for how Gibson fits in the overall ISU picture? Schertz said he hadn't signed a point guard and wanted to. He also wanted more experience on the roster. Schertz feels Gibson and the rest of ISU's new players accomplish the mission he set out to do when spring recruiting began.
"The question every team has to answer, and you don't know right away what the answer will be, is what the commitment level going to be? How competitive will we be? How connected and unselfish will we be? How resilient are we going to be? How will we handle adversity? Will we stay healthy? Those will be questions answered over the year, but the base question of do we have the talent and the character to compete for championships. We feel we have the roster to accomplish special things," Schertz said.
He also said that he feels fine about building with guys from Division II backgrounds.
"Cam was second team in the SAC and Xavier Bledson was never all-conference and you see the impact they had. Cade McKnight is a two-time All-American . Trent was Freshman of the Year and Player of the Year. We think we've addressed some needs," Schertz said.
ISU has filled all of its open scholarships. Any additional players will be walk-ons for next season.
