Indiana State head football coach Curt Mallory announced the addition of 18 players to the Sycamores' signing class Wednesday as a part of the February Signing Day activities.
Two quarterbacks, one running back, two offensive linemen, six defensive linemen, one defensive back, one long snapper, one kicker and one punter were in the class announced Wednesday.
These players are in addition to the 21 players signed during the December period.
“We’re really excited about the group of guys that signed up today,” Mallory said. “I felt the same way today that I felt on the first signing day back in December. Today was as special as the first one and it’s great to have it finalized as we continue to fill some of the holes we might have.”
Among the Wednesday signees are two local products. South Vermillion quarterback Anthony Garzolini and former West Vigo athlete Dane Andrews, who is transferring from Franklin and is listed as a quarterback, are part of the class.
Garzolini finished his career with 7,523 passing yards, 77 passing touchdowns, and 19 rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats. Andrews, who played quarterback for Franklin, completed 97 of 190 passes for 1,526 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Andrews threw for 463 yards in a game against Anderson.
There are three Division I transfers among those added on Wednesday. Defensive back Jordan Jenkins comes to ISU from Blinn College via Air Force, kicker Stephen Ruiz is transferring from Boston College and long snapper Jayden Perry is formerly of Coastal Carolina.
Besides Andrews, defensive lineman Gianini Belizaire is coming to ISU from fellow Missouri Valley Football Conference school Southern Illinois, where had 20 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks. Defensive lineman Antonieo Harris is a JUCO transfer from Iowa Central.
The full class spans 39 different players, 11 different position groups, 13 different states, and three different countries as the Sycamores hit the recruiting trail hard. Overall, Indiana State welcomed 10 players from both Indiana and Illinois, while adding multiple players from Ohio (three), Florida (two), Kentucky (two), Iowa (two) and Texas (two). Additional athletes join Indiana State by way of Haiti and Australia to provide a balanced overall class.
Of the 39 players, 23 come in on the defensive side of the ball with ISU recruiting 10 new defensive linemen, as well as eight defensive backs and five linebackers. The offensive side of the ball features five new offensive linemen, as well as three quarterbacks and three running backs.
“We had to rebuild both of our lines, both offensively and defensively, and that was a big emphasis in this class,” Mallory said. “We felt like we got that today and feel happy about all of the guys we have.”
The Sycamores will announce the spring practice schedule at a later date. ISU's season opener is set for Sept. 1 against North Alabama.
