The Northwest Indiana Times tweeted Sunday that Quimari Peterson, a point guard from Gary West and The Times 2021 Boys Basketball Player of the Year, made a commitment to Indiana State on Sunday after participating in Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60 Senior Workout in Indianapolis.
🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/RTrTobC2cQ— Quimari Peterson (@QuimariP) April 11, 2021
The 6-foot-1 Peterson was the leading scorer for the Cougars, who finished 22-5 this past season and lost 53-48 in overtime to eventual state champion Carmel at the Class 4A Lafayette Semistate. Peterson averaged 17.4 points per game along with 3.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals.
"They told me I'm a true point guard and that that's what they need," Peterson told The Times. "I definitely think I can be that for them."
Peterson picked ISU after also getting offers from IUPUI, New Orleans and Valparaiso.
"It just felt right," Peterson said. "When I was talking to the coaches, they just seemed like cool people. That was basically it."
