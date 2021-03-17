Future of the MVC is in Jackson's hands

When the Missouri Valley Conference last changed leadership, Jeff Jackson was 27 years old and working as an assistant coach at St. Bonaventure in New York State.
Thirty-three years later? Jackson is the man in charge of the Valley's destiny.
Jackson, currently the executive associate commissioner of Big 12, was publicly revealed as the MVC's 10th commissioner on Tuesday. He replaces Doug Elgin, who is retiring at the end of the 2020-21 academic year.
"I'm looking forward to following Doug and keeping up the good things he's done. There's no question some of the things that have transpired in this league have been unrivaled," Jackson said Tuesday in a web press conference.
Jackson was identified through the Parker Executive Search firm, which the conference put in charge of its search in September 2020.
"The handoff as we transition to new leadership will be a good one. We're in a state where we're rising as a conference. We're looking forward to the new commissioner coming in and taking over as the leader of this group," Elgin said.
Jackson has a basketball background at every significant level of the administrative pyramid. He was involved in Division I coaching from 1983-2013. After assistant coaching stints at Vanderbilt, Stanford, Colorado State, St. Bonaventure, Southern California, and alma mater Cornell, Jackson was head coach at New Hampshire and Furman, amassing a career record of 106-173.
Jackson began his administrative career as was the Deputy Commissioner of the Big South Conference, with a wide range of responsibilities that included oversight of men’s and women’s basketball and conference championships, public relations and marketing, and league officiating programs.
Jackson joined the Big 12 in 2018. Jackson has had responsibilities as the primary administrator overseeing men’s basketball, directing the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, and serving as a member of the league’s senior leadership team.
Jackson's basketball background certainly wasn't a hindrance for a basketball-focused conference.
"I thought he would naturally be a candidate. Certainly, thrilled in what he brings through his coaching experience. That will be invaluable in moving ahead," Elgin said.
Mark Nook, president of the University of Northern Iowa and the Presidents Council chair, explained what he liked about Jackson and what appealed to his peers.
"Looking at Jeff's candidacy, there were three pieces that hit home, especially for the presidents and chancellors. His coaching background, it brings an understanding of basketball and the student-athlete experience. His interaction with the NCAA, the committees he served on, as well as his administrative work with the Big 12. Those are both important as it helps us see he has a wide view of athletics and a deep understanding of it," Nook said.
So how will Jackson put his stamp on the MVC after 33 years of the Elgin regime?
"The Valley has a great story to be told. I think it's very important that everyday in our office that we're consistently telling that story. Whether we're telling to student-athletes, to other institutions, whether we're telling it in a promotional aspect, those things are important to moving the needle and getting people to understand how unique of an experience the Valley is for our student-athletes," Jackson said.
Jackson said he wants to continue the league's tradition of playing in multi-team tournaments and will continue to encourage aggressive scheduling by the league's teams to open up chances for the league to get multiple bids to the lucrative NCAA Tournament. Both Loyola and Drake are in the NCAA Tournament this season, the first time the MVC has had a multi-bid year since 2016.
Jackson also has an open mind about an oft-mentioned MVC topic of discussion — expansion.
"I think you're always thinking about it. I think anytime you have an opportunity to improve what's going on within the walls of your conference, you want to be in a position to take advantage of it. The Valley is going to be a great opportunity for some institutions that are looking to better what they're doing with their conference athletics," Jackson said.
"Whether it's basketball, baseball, volleyball, there's a host of sports where the Valley can create a positive experience," Jackson continued. "It will be on our mind, but we have 10 great schools right now. I think it's important we do everything we can to make sure those schools have a great experience, but if an opportunity presents itself, we certainly want to be in a position to take advantage of it."
