From Ivy to MVFC: McClurge is making an impression for ISU

Indiana State wide receiver Phazione McClurge has a cool name — one of the better ones that's dotted an ISU roster for a while.
The story behind the unique first name is even cooler, though, and prophetic too.
"My cousin's name is Tyshon, and my mother tells me she wanted to make it similar and not too far from that. She chose the 'Ph' for my PhD, because she knew I was going to be smart," McClurge explained.
Considering that McClurge attended and played football at Ivy League school Cornell? His mom couldn't have chosen better.
These days, McClurge hits the gridiron in ISU blue instead of Cornell red. The transfer is starting to make his presence felt too.
ISU's passing game has had an inconsistent start with quarterback instability, but McClurge is producing. He has 15 catches for 168 yards. He's second on the team in yards and third in catches, just one grab behind tight end Zach Larkin.
And, McClurge has the highlight play of the season for the Sycamores on Sept. 18 at Eastern Kentucky. He was on the receiving end of Kurtis Wilderman's last-second 24-yard pass, surviving a wicked hit from the EKU safety to hold on to the ball in the end zone, and clinch a dramatic 23-21 victory on the last play of the game.
McClurge had to fight his way up a crowded depth chart. Some receivers, like Dante Hendrix, fell away due to injury, but McClurge has zoomed past guys like Harry Van Dyne and Noah Ellison to become a regular target.
It didn't seem like McClurge would be headed in this direction at the start of the season. He struggled in preseason camp.
"He's a guy we knew had the ability. We would see it, but it was inconsistent [in camp]. We challenged him hard, and he responded, and the week before the Eastern Kentucky game, we began to see his potential. He's just gotten better every week [since]. He just had to be consistent in everything he does," Mallory said.
McClurge is still being hard on himself. He's happy he's in the rotation, but feels there's more to give.
"I'm very hard on myself and I set high expectations. I came in believing in my ability and what the coaches were telling me. I knew when I got the opportunity to make a play I could make that. So far, though, I'd rate my performances as average," McClurge said.
McClurge doesn't want to be graded on a curve, but considering the Chicago native spent most of his career as a cornerback, he's progressed rapidly.
He played both receiver and cornerback at Mount Carmel in high school — the same institution where ISU quarterback Anthony Thompson played — and was recruited by then-assistant Mallory at Wyoming to play corner for the Cowboys. Cornell made McClurge a full-time corner. He had 24 tackles in the 2018 season for the Big Red.
McClurge wanted to play both ways like he did in high school, and finally, an opportunity emerged.
"I played corner in college. I had played receiver in high school and I always wanted to do it. At Cornell, we had some injuries, and I wanted to play both sides. My coach gave me the opportunity. After a couple of games, it kind of just stuck. I put some big games together and we had a good season," McClurge said.
Ivy League football is different. The league doesn't participate in the FCS playoffs and usually plays an old-style 10-game schedule. Yet the league produces talent and has a proud tradition.
"It's still a very prominent and competitive league to play in. They have players in the NFL. Being an Ivy League student is difficult, but the team and family help you stay on the right path," McClurge said.
The Ivy was also very careful about playing in the COVID-19 pandemic. The league canceled athletics entirely in the 2020-21 academic year. McClurge was concerned the Ivy might not play again in 2021-22 (it ultimately did) and that got him to re-consider his football future.
"The decision came from the pandemic. I wanted to be somewhere that was having a season and have an opportunity to play. At the time, Indiana State was going to play in the spring. I had a fear the Ivy League might cancel the [2021] season. There were a lot of unknowns. I liked that you can play in the playoffs and the Missouri Valley Conference appealed to me," McClurge said.
McClurge said he values relationships over other considerations. He remembered Mallory from his high school recruitment and asked his Mount Carmel coaches about ISU.
"My coaches in high school, I look to them when it came time for me to transfer. They said Coach Mallory is a great guy. I trust in them," McClurge said.
McClurge waited a while given that the Sycamores opted out of spring ball, but his patience and determination is starting to pay off.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.