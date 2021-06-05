When it comes to what went best for Indiana State’s baseball team on Saturday against Presbyterian in the NCAA Nashville Regional? There are two pretty good choices.
Choice A is the top four spots in the ISU batting order combined to go 9 of 15, scoring all but one of ISU’s nine runs in the contest.
Choice B is just as good. Starting pitcher Zach Frey pitched deep into the contest and had, by far, his most impactful outing on the mound for the Sycamores. He pitched a complete game and struck out 10, career bests by a wide margin for the senior.
Whichever choice is yours, the destination it takes you to is the same – a 9-2 victory for ISU in an elimination game that keeps the Sycamores alive for at least one more day at Vanderbilt’s Frank Hawkins Field.
ISU will play the loser of Saturday night’s Georgia Tech-Vanderbilt game at 3 p.m. (EDT) on Sunday. If the Sycamores survive that, they turn around and play again against the winner of the Yellowjackets-Commodores’ contest at 9 p.m. (EDT) on Sunday.
If the Sycamores make it through that gauntlet? They will play again at 7 p.m. (EDT) on Monday in a rematch against the team ISU beat in the Sunday night game in a winner-take-all contest to advance to the Super Regional against the Greenville Regional winner.
Frey's dominance — he doubled his previous career single-game high in strikeouts and nearly doubled his longest outing, five of each were his previous highs — will be felt well beyond the game against the Blue Hose. Frey's complete game means ISU's pitchers — apart from starter Geremy Guerrero — are all available as ISU tries to navigate winning two games against two tough foes on Sunday.
"Zach Frey absolutely controlled the day for us. He rested the bullpen and gave us an opportunity to go deeper in this tournament," ISU coach Mitch Hannahs said.
Hannahs' faith was put in Frey back in early May when ISU had to alter its starting rotation. Frey ascended to the second spot in the rotation. Hannahs put him there because he values his competitiveness and he expected that fire to be felt on Saturday.
"Sliding Zach into the rotation simply had to do with his mentality. We know what we're going to get every time. We know he's going to compete," Hannahs said. "My thought is he would give us seven strong. I really thought I'd compete. That's how you slide into a rotation. You have to locate and get outs and I knew Zach would do that today."
Frey — keep in mind, he'd never previously pitched past the fifth inning as a Sycamore — was asked what his own expectation for his day was.
"I mess around with the guys that I'm going to throw a perfect game every time. I get upset when I get a base hit off of me, even if it's a two-out single. My mentality is don't let anybody reach," Frey said.
Frey also noted that the good start ISU's offense got off to played a big role in his confidence too.
ISU (31-20) wasted no time putting the Blue Hose (22-23) behind the 8-ball in the first. Jordan Schaffer, Ellison Hanna II and Max Wright loaded the bases before an out was recorded. Miguel Rivera made it count with a two-run double to right-center to put ISU on the board. The Sycamores scored more runs in the first via a wild pitch and a Josue Urdaneta sacrifice fly to get off to a 4-0 start.
"There's Schaffer in the mix of all of it. He and Ellison Hanna have had great at-bats in both games. And then Max and Miggy stepping in there. The front of the order has had very good at-bats in both games," Hannahs said.
Schaffer and Hanna each had three hits. Schaffer has an active 11-game hit streak in which he's hit a sizzling .571 over the course of the streak.
"We had a tough time with the top of their lineup. Every time we rolled through the top of that order we knew they were going to make contact and we were trying to minimize that," Presbyterian coach Elton Pollock said.
Two more runs were scored in the second. Rivera drove two runs in again with a single to right to make it 6-0, the second game in a row where Presbyterian stared down a six-run deficit after two innings. Vanderbilt did the same on Friday night.
Rivera was in the middle of all of it. He was 2-for-4 with five RBI.
"I've been seeing the ball well these last two days, really. I had got out of my style of play, I was chasing some pitches, thinking a little bit too much. Today I just kind of worried about not missing pitches and being on the attack side of the game," Rivera said.
From there, Frey did the rest in keeping the Blue Hose under wraps. Frey faced the minimum through his first trip through the order. The only time he showed vulnerability was when hot-hitting Eric Toth hit a mammoth two-run home run to left in the fourth, but apart from that, Frey only allowed more than two Blue Hose to reach base in a single inning twice.
"Jumping out four runs really helped me actually. That gave me the mentality to just attack. Don't walk anybody has been my mentality. I just attacked and [had the approach] that it would take three singles to beat me," Frey said.
ISU added single runs in the fourth via a Rivera single, in the sixth when Wright singled, and in the eighth when Grant Magill hit a sacrifice fly to right.
The Presbyterian game was as optimal a scenario as the Sycamores could conjure. However, to survive Sunday will require ISU's absolute best. Hannahs knows what he wants to see from his team.
"We're in better shape pitching than I thought we might be coming out of today. The bottom line is we have to make sure at this point that when you're sitting in the loser's bracket to be aggressive. You can't catch yourself being tentative," Hannahs said.
PRESBYTERIAN (AB-R-H-RBI) - Decker cf 4-0-0-0, Fahr ss 3-1-1-0, Toth rf-p 4-1-2-2, Rasberry lf 4-0-1-0, Boyd dh 3-0-0-0, Wetherington rf 1-0-0-0, Merkle 1b 3-0-0-0, Livingston ph 1-0-0-0, Klein 3b 3-0-1-0, Lebron 2b 2-0-0-0, Shaw 2b 0-0-0-0, Wyandt c 3-0-0-0 TOTALS 31-2-5-2.
INDIANA STATE (AB-R-H-RBI) - Schaffer ss 5-3-3-0, Hanna rf 4-3-3-0, Wright dh 2-1-1-1, Rivera 1b 4-1-2-5, Magill c 3-0-0-1, Cusumano 3b 5-0-0-0, Urdaneta 2b 3-0-1-1, Beck lf 4-0-1-0, Ross cf 3-1-0-0. TOTALS 33-9-11-8.
Presbyterian=000=200=000=-=2
Indiana State=420=101=01X=-=9
E - Shaw (8). DP - ISU 1. LOB - PC 4, ISU 9. 2B - Schaffer (9), Hanna (7), Rivera (12), Beck (10). HR - Toth (9). SF - Rivera (3), Magill (1), Urdaneta (1). SB - Wright (4).
Presbyterian=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Williams (L, 2-2)=0=3=4=4=1=0
Benson=1 1/3=1=2=2=1=2
Howard=2 2/3=3=1=1=1=1
Veach=3=4=1=1=0=3
Toth=1=0=1=0=2=0
Indiana State=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Frey (W, 1-1)=9=5=2=2=1=10
HBP - by Benson (Ross); by Frey (Lebron). WP - Benson (4), Howard (2). T - 2:40.
Next - ISU (31-20) plays the loser of the Georgia Tech-Vanderbilt contest at 3 p.m. (EDT) on Sunday. Presbyterian finished 22-23.
