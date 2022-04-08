A security blanket for college football fans is to have experience at the quarterback position on their team.
In Indiana State's case? There is no such security.
All of the quarterbacks who featured in 2021 — apart from wildcat option Michael Haupert, who barely lined up there last season — have moved on.
Anthony Thompson, who played the most in 2021, was out of eligibility. Kurtis Wilderman, who floated in and out of the starting role from 2019 onwards, moved on. Gunnar See's injury problems caused him to stop playing.
That leaves ISU very raw in terms of Division I experience among its signal-callers. Cade Chambers, who made a cameo in two games in 2021, is the only quarterback who has taken a snap for the Sycamores apart from Haupert.
ISU goes into spring ball with Chambers, Haupert, junior college transfer Gavin Screws and local product Dane Andrews, who played at Franklin College at the Division III level and for West Vigo in high school.
The over-arching theme over the quarterback competition is a new offense and new offensive coordinator, Mike Bath. ISU will emphasize the run-pass-option offense in 2022. ISU coach Curt Mallory explained what he liked about it.
"We had a little bit of that in our offense in the past. We have more of it now. As we looked at it in the off-season?" said Mallory, who said ISU has seven or eight running backs who could play in 2022.
"We want to take less hits off the quarterback. In the past, our quarterbacks have taken some shots. If you use the zone-read-option, they take more hits. When you do the run-pass-option? Maybe they take less hits," Mallory said.
So how do the new quarterbacks fit the new system? That's to be determined as spring ball will likely set the depth chart for preseason camp, but likely won't be the determining factor in who starts.
It's an open competition and the quarterbacks on-hand are ready for it.
"It's definitely fun. Everyone has really bought into this new system. We love it and we trust Coach Bath with everything we've got," Chambers said.
Chambers, 6-foot-4, is cast in the mold of the classic drop-back quarterback. His edge in the competition is that he's been at ISU since 2020. He completed three of his five passes for seven yards in his brief pair of appearances in 2021.
"I've definitely tried to take more of a leadership role. Last year, we had older guys in the room who had been here for years and knew the lay of the land. They're gone. So Haupert and I have taken it upon ourselves to be more vocal and be the guy that other people feed off of," Chambers said.
Screws is an intriguing newcomer. The Jacksonville, Fla. native was a three-time All-State selection during his high school career and was one of the top 60 quarterbacks in the country coming out of Baldwin High School.
He began at Troy, didn't play, and decided to go to Butler Community College in Kansas. Considered a pro-style quarterback, Sparks played in the spring 2021 and the fall 2021 seasons for the Grizzlies, where he passed for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdown passes while completing 56.1% of his passes.
Screws found what he was looking for fit-wise at ISU when he was recruited.
"I love it. I came here on the visit in December and fell in love with everything about this place. It's a big family aspect here. That was the biggest thing for me in recruiting — opportunity and family," Screws said. "I get an opportunity and you see how family-centered this place is? You want to jump all over it."
Screws feels his playing experience is a big help and he likes the run-pass-option offense.
"Coming from the JUCO level, I have a year-and-a-half of experience. I'm confident in my play and with Coach Bath coming in with the run-pass option, I love that style of offense. It fits my style," Screws said. "I have a fairly strong arm, but I'm accurate and I take pride in not turning the ball over"
Mallory noted that Chambers and Screws are getting the lion's share of the action through the early part of spring ball.
"[Chambers and Screws] have been getting the majority of the reps and everyday they're getting better. They're making mistakes at times and improving day-by-day," Mallory said.
The playing experience Screws has over Chambers has been evident.
"He's got experience, having played at the junior college level. There's a little bit more calmness to him, not getting rattled," Mallory said. "That's probably where you see his edge right now. He's got experience on Cade, but they're both doing well and it's neck-and-neck."
Haupert, who can play multiple positions, will likely continue to. It puts Haupert in the contradictory spot of being very valuable, but without a position that defines him.
Even Mallory has trouble squaring the circle when trying to explain how Haupert fits.
"We've used Michael in a lot of different ways. We'll continue to do that. He's going to major in quarterback and minor in everything else. He sits in all of the quarterback meetings and we'll continue to do that, he's too valuable not to have on the sideline," Mallory said.
"We'll utilize him as a special teams player, a wideout, or wherever we need him, and he'll keep going at quarterback. He steadily improving and he needs all of the reps he can get. We haven't been real fair to him moving him around, he's such a team guy, but we wanted to hone him in on one position," Mallory continued.
As for Andrews, he threw for 1,526 in Franklin's spring 2021 season, including a 463-yard effort against Anderson. Andrews threw for 2,302 yards at West Vigo.
"It's a competitive room, there's a lot of good quarterbacks in there and right I'm learning a new playbook and getting used to everything. The job is open and I'm here to compete," Andrews said.
Everyone is. Mallory said one of the primary missions of spring practice is for a No. 1 and No. 2 quarterback to come into focus, though the decision won't likely be made until preseason camp.
