Forward Stephens is latest to join ISU fold

Kailex Stephens is from Alabama and he currently plays at Tallahassee Community College. He made a verbal commitment to play at Indiana State and he knows at least one thing that's in store for him.
"My location didn't matter to me. I wanted to go where the best fit was and that was Indiana State," Stephens said. "But I wear nothing but shorts down here ... I'd better get some winter clothes," Stephens said.
True that, but more germane to the Sycamores is what he'll bring to the hardwood. Stephens, who snared the last available scholarship for ISU's 2020-21 class, is a 6-foot-7, 181-pound small forward. He played at Francis Marion University, a Division II school in South Carolina, last season, but has since transferred to play at Tallahassee CC.
ISU assistant coach Terry Parker first noticed Stephens and showed interest in him.
"Before ISU offered, I had interest from Troy, Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina and Jacksonville State," Stephens said. "When I took my visit, I got a warm welcome. [ISU] coach [Greg] Lansing made me feel like I was at home. Some of the guys made me feel immediately like I was one of them. I just like how coach Lansing represents the program as a whole. My parents felt like it was good spot."
Stephens averaged 13.2 points and 5.9 rebounds at Francis Marion last season and was the Peach Belt Conference Freshman of the Year. Prior to that, Stephens helped Tuscaloosa's Paul W. Bryant High School (yes, Bear Bryant of Alabama football fame) to a 30-5 record and an appearance in Alabama's Class 6A state championship game.
"I didn't start playing basketball until I was in seventh grade. In middle school, I played football. My P.E. coach was the middle school basketball coach and he said I should try out. Ever since then? Basketball was a part of me. I quit football after my junior year to focus on basketball," Stephens said.
Stephens prides himself on his versatility on the floor.
"I'm a three-four. I'm one of the those who can knock down a three-ball, rebounds are my area and I can defend. People say I'm versatile," said Stephens, who also noted what his college experience so far has meant to him.
"I've improved tremendously. The biggest thing I've improved is my shooting. the coaches have tightened up my mechanics. Something else I'm working on is getting my ball-handling. I need to tighten that up," Stephens said.
His Tallahassee CC coach, Zach Settembre, is excited about Stephens' potential.
"Beyond excited for our man Kailex Stephens! @kailex1 is a hard-playing rebounding machine who can shoot it, score it, and guards his position like a pro. ... GREAT kid, great family, set for a HUGE year!," Settembre noted on Twitter.
ISU coaches cannot comment on verbal commitments until they sign their Letter Of Intent. Fellow recruits Julian Larry, Nick Hittle and Stephens can sign as early as Nov. 13.
