Former Sycamore LaRavia elects to stay in the NBA Draft

It appears that Indiana State's long drought of not having a NBA player with Sycamore connections is about to come to an end.
Former ISU player Jake LaRavia announced Tuesday night that he is forgoing his final season at Wake Forest, where he transferred to in 2021, to stay in the NBA Draft.
"Where do I begin? First I want to say, thank you God. When I started this journey, I was just a kid from Indiana with a dream of playing in the NBA," said LaRavia via his social media accounts.
"Through hard work, self belief and support from countless family, friends, teammates and coaches, I find myself closer than I've ever been to achieving that dream," LaRavia continued. "Having said that, I will be forgoing the remainder of my eligibility at Wake Forest to play in the NBA next year."
LaRavia played at Indiana State from 2019-21 before he transferred to Wake Forest for the 2022 season, is one of the hottest prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft class.
LaRavia is expected to be a middle-to-late first round draft pick.
No player with Indiana State connections has been drafted since Carl Nicks was taken in the first round and Alex Gilbert in the sixth round in 1980. No player with ISU connections has played in the NBA since Larry Bird retired in 1992.
LaRavia's skill set is well-known to ISU fans and it's one that fits the modern NBA. At 6-foot-9, LaRavia sees the court well and is an excellent passer for a bigger player. LaRavia can stretch the floor and shoot reliably from the arc. He has good instincts at the rim and will physically battle. His basketball IQ is strong and he's unselfish.
During a May interview with the Tribune-Star, LaRavia said he felt his stock has risen because he's been consistent and has worked on honing physical attributes that were already there, but needed to be perfected.
"I feel like I've got everything more fluid. When they come to watch everything has been smooth. I've been working on my ball-handling and getting a smoother shot and on my footwork and post moves. Everything I've been working on for a long time, but perfecting it. I want to be able to showcase it when people come to watch," LaRavia said.
Lansing, who harbors hopes of going into the NBA himself in the near future, said part of the key of LaRavia's success is also his physical core.
"One thing he's always had is his lower half has always been strong. He grew so much between his junior and senior year of high school, that led to his back problems he had with us [during LaRavia's freshman season], but he's much stronger than he looks," Lansing said. "He's long and lean, but it comes from that lower half. Playing in the ACC for a year, he's more used to the length and size, but the Missouri Valley is as physical as it is. He's fine with that and he's so tough and aggressive."
LaRavia still has a ways to go in the process. A parade of workouts with individual teams and the draft combine are just a few of the instances in which LaRavia will be put under the microscope.
What does he feel he needs to do to prove to scouts and NBA front office personnel that he's worth drafting?
"I want to be able to shoot consistently, show how I can handle the ball at my height and size, and get my body right as far as conditioning goes. The NBA is whole different level in terms of games played and the strength and physicality. I want to show I can consistently do it," LaRavia said.
LaRavia also told the Tribune-Star that ISU fans should take pride in being a part of his journey as he pursues his NBA dream.
"One-hundred percent, people there should have pride in it. I spent two years there. I made a connection with the fans. It was part of my experience and part of my journey. I feel like anyone should say, 'that kid who went to Indiana State' is in the draft," LaRavia said.
The NBA Draft will take place on June 23.
