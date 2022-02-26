Former Pacers coach and creator of unsuccessful 'Bird Cage' defense, Dick Versace, dies at 81

Former Indiana Pacers coach and Memphis Grizzlies executive Dick Versace died Friday, according to yahoo!sports. He was 81. Versace's cause of death was not released.
Versace started making a name for himself as a coach at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. He guided the Braves from 1978 to 1986, winning three Missouri Valley Conference championships along the way. Versace also guided Bradley to an NIT victory.
During Versace's first season at Bradley, when undefeated Indiana State was creating national buzz among college basketball fans, the No. 2-ranked Sycamores were coming to Peoria for a game Feb. 10, 1979. Knowing his team was overmatched, Versace devised a triangle-and-two defense to try to stop future legend Larry Bird. It was infamously nicknamed the "Bird Cage" defense.
Although Bird was held to his lowest point total in his three seasons as a Sycamore — four (on a slam dunk and a rebound bucket) — Carl Nicks ripped the nets for 31 points and ISU won 91-72.
“Dumbest thing Dick Versace ever did,” Nicks recalled during a November 2013 tribute to Bird at Hulman Center. “I loved it. I was playing H-O-R-S-E out there, working on my jump shot. Me and [teammate] Steve Reed were lighting it up.”
"I didn't even try to score," Bird said in the 2009 book "When the Game Was Ours" co-written by Bird, Magic Johnson and Boston journalist Jackie MacMullan.
"I took two shots," Bird continued about Versace's unique strategy. "They triple-teamed me the whole game by putting a guy in front of me, a guy behind me and another one digging for the ball. We had players on the floor that weren't even being guarded."
After Bird left ISU for the NBA's Boston Celtics in 1979, Versace became more successful at Bradley. But following the 1985-86 season, he joined the Detroit Pistons. Versace spent three years as an assistant with the Pistons before getting a head-coaching job with the Pacers. His most successful stint with the team came during the 1989-90 season. The Pacers went 42-40 and made the playoffs. The team lasted three games in the postseason before getting eliminated.
Bradley paid tribute to Versace on Saturday with this Twitter tweet: "Our thoughts are with the family of former Bradley head coach Dick Versace as the two-time MVC Coach of the Year who led BU from 1978 to 1986 passed away at the age of 81 on Friday."
The Pacers also tweeted: "The Indiana Pacers are saddened to learn of the passing of former head coach Dick Versace. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."
