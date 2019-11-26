Former ISU star Barmes named to IHSBCA Hall of Fame

The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association has released its Hall of Fame class for 2020 — and a prominent former Sycamore was the only player to be named as a part of it.
Clint Barmes played the 2000 season for the Sycamores. Barmes was voted All-Region and All-Conference. He hit .375 with 93 hits, 18 doubles, 7 triples, and 10 home runs to go along with 63 runs scored, 37 RBI, and 20 stolen bases.
Barmes is a 1997 graduate of Vincennes Lincoln and played at Olney Central JC until his lone season for Hall of Fame Coach Bob Warn at ISU. Barmes was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2000.
His pro career began in 2000 with the Rockies where he played three seasons before reaching the major leagues. He played eight seasons with the Rockies, one with the Houston Astros, three years with the Pirates, and one season (2015) with the Padres.
The best season of Barmes' career was likely in 2005, when he led the National League in batting for part of the season and finished eighth in Rookie Of The Year voting after hitting .289 with 10 home runs and 46 RBI. Barmes hit a career-high .290 in 2008 and slugged a career-high 23 home runs in 2009 while playing in Colorado.
He was a career .245 hitter with 89 HR and 415 RBI, 932 hits, 434 runs scored, and 43 stolen bases. He appeared in the post season twice, 2009 and 2013, and hit .286 in the 2013 NLDS. Barmes was also known for having good range at shortstop.
The other inductees included coaches Tony Uggen (Northfield & Blackford), Scott Upp (LaPorte), contributor Brian Abbott and veterans committee selection George Cuppy of Logansport.
The induction ceremonies will be held Jan. 17, 2020 at the Sheraton at Keystone at the Crossing in Indianapolis. This event will be part of the 3-day IHSBCA state clinic (Jan. 16-18) and information is available at www.ihsbca.org
Banquet tickets are $45 and available by contacting HOF Chairman Jeff McKeon at 317-445-9899 or jmckeon@plainfield.k12.in.us
