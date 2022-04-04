Courvoisier McCauley has been added to the Indiana State men's basketball roster, coach Josh Schertz announced Monday.
McCauley, a 6-foot-5 guard, will join the Sycamores as a graduate student with one year of eligibility remaining.
“It’s obviously a unique situation to be able to add a player that you recruited and have already coached for two years,” Schertz said. “Courvoisier checks a lot of boxes for us. He is a high-level efficient scorer along with being as good of a closer as I’ve ever coached, which is an area we had to address this spring. His familiarity and previous success in our system should make for a smooth transition and an immediate impact.”
McCauley helped DePaul to 15 wins last season. He played in 29 games, starting two for the Blue Demons, with a stat line of 5.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.6 steals per game. McCauley averaged 16.9 minutes per game, shooting 43.6 percent overall and 32.4 percent from 3-point range. He led the team with a 2.3 assist-to-turnover ratio (21 assists/9 turnovers).
McCauley scored in double-figures in seven games with the Blue Demons, posting a season-high 21 points during a game at nationally ranked Xavier. During a six-game stretch late in the year, the guard scored in double figures in five games. He recorded a double-double with 13 points and a season-high 11 rebounds at Seton Hall later in the season.
The veteran guard spent his first two years at Lincoln Memorial (2018-20). During his time with the Railsplitters, McCauley earned NABC Division II All-America honors and was on the Bevo Francis Top 25 Watch List for the national player of the year. Other honors following the sophomore campaign included Division II Bulletin All-America First Team, NABC Division II All-Southeast District First Team, D2CCA Southeast All-Region First Team, South Atlantic Conference Player of the Year, All-South Atlantic Conference First Team and South Atlantic Conference All-Tournament Team.
McCauley played at Indianapolis Manual, where he averaged 26.8 points during his senior season before playing his prep basketball at Redemption Christian Academy in New York.
McCauley is the second transfer signing with the ISU Basketball program for 2022-23 along with Jayson Kent of Bradley.
