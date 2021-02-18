For first time this month, ISU women in action

The Indiana State women's basketball team will play for the first time since Jan. 27 — because of two road cancellations and two home postponements related to COVID-19 — when Southern Illinois comes to Hulman Center for a 6 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference matchup Friday.
The same teams will hit the same court again Saturday for a 4 p.m. clash.
ISU (4-10 overall, 1-8 MVC) will try to halt its losing skid at eight games. Its last victory came Jan. 1 at Loyola, a 63-48 decision.
Adrian Folks, a 6-foot sophomore forward, is now the Sycamores' leading scorer with an average of 9.4 points per game. Close behind is senior forward Jamyra McChristine at 9.2 ppg.
SIU, coached by Cindy Stein, will come to Terre Haute with records of 6-10 and 3-8 respectively. The Salukis lost twice at Drake last weekend, with 5-11 senior guard Makenzie Silvey pacing Southern Illinois with 15 points in the Sunday rematch.
For the season, Silvey is the Salukis' second-leading scorer at 12.7 ppg. First is 6-1 senior forward Abby Brockmeyer at 14.2 ppg.
Brockmeyer also grabs a team-high 9.3 rebounds per outing, but a left ankle injury prevented her from playing both games against Drake. Her status for this weekend was unknown in Terre Haute as of Thursday evening.
As usual, tickets will not be sold at the door. To catch either game, listen to Terre Haute radio station WIBQ-FM 97.9 or watch webstreaming on ESPN3.
Looking ahead, coach Vicki Hall's Sycamores will celebrate Senior Day on Wednesday when Evansville visits Hulman Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.