Similar to its previous home game — against Illinois State on Jan. 8 — the Indiana State women's basketball team played its opponent close in the first half before losing by a large margin.
This time, the Sycamores got a career-high 21 points from sophomore Adrian Folks but dropped a 95-69 decision to Northern Iowa 95-69 in Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball Friday evening inside Hulman Center.
UNI shot 62.7 percent from the field (32 of 51), 50 percent from 3-point range (13 of 26) and 85.7 percent on free throws (18 of 21). Those numbers told coach Vicki Hall that her Sycamores will need to play better defense when the same teams meet at 4 p.m. Saturday in Hulman Center.
"I thought we started the game pretty well," Hall told the Tribune-Star afterward. "I thought we executed things in the first half decently well and that's what gave us good looks at the basket. We had a point [late] in the second quarter where we cut [the deficit] to six, but that was as close as we got.
"I was happy with how we were playing. But right after that, we had a little letdown. And as soon as we did, we gave up a couple 3s. Then we were down 11 [at halftime]. And we came out in the third quarter and we didn't execute very well. When you're playing teams that are top 100 in the country [such as Northern Iowa], you can't do that.
"You're not going to win very many games when you allow the team that you're playing against to shoot 62 percent from the floor and 50 percent from 3-point range. . . . We weren't defending the way we need to defend."
Down 12-7 midway the first quarter, ISU rattled off six straight points on an inside bucket by Folks, a 15-foot jumper by Natalia Lalic and a pair of free throws by Hattie Westerfeld to catapult on top 13-12. Although the Panthers from Cedar Falls, Iowa, regained the lead, the home team remained close in trailing 22-19 at the end of the first quarter and 47-36 at halftime.
Folks had 15 of the Sycamores' 36 first-half points, but she did not score in the third period when UNI padded its cushion to 67-47. Folks hit six free throws in the fourth frame, the visitors still outscored ISU 28-22 during those 10 minutes to provide the final 26-point margin.
The Panthers' usual leading scorer, 5-foot-6 senior guard Karli Rucker, would have paced them against ISU with 17 points — if it weren't for freshman guard Maya McDermott coming off the bench to fire in 20 points on 6-for-6 marksmanship from the field (3 for 3 from beyond the long-range arc) and 5-for-5 shooting from the charity stripe. Megan Maahs added 11 points and Bre Gunnels chipped in with 10 points.
Indiana State actually outrebounded UNI 32-29. The 6-foot Folks also led in that category with six.
"I want to give Adrian Folks a lot of credit," Hall mentioned. "She has been consistent for us for the most part [lately]. She's doing well. She's embracing her role. . . . She's got to continue to get better on the defensive end of the floor and she will. She's like a sponge. She really wants to learn. She wants to get better."
Other than Folks, Caitlin Anderson was the Sycamores' only double-figure scorer with 12 points.
ISU dropped to 4-8 overall and 1-6 in the MVC, while Northern Iowa improved to 7-7 and 4-3 respectively. Saturday's game will be webstreamed on ESPN+ and aired on radio station WIBQ-FM 97.9.
