Indiana State’s men’s basketball team was made to feel the full voluminous roar of fabled UD Arena on Saturday.
That’s not a bad thing. That means the Sycamores pressed the issue against the talented Flyers. They made a sellout crowd sweat a bit. They made the highly touted home team work.
ISU won’t see teams as talented as Dayton on a night-to-night basis through the course of the 2019-20 season.
And even if the Sycamores do? They showed on Saturday in their season opener that they could hang in there with the best of them.
Ultimately, Dayton edged the Sycamores 86-81, but ISU kept the outcome in doubt until the final seconds of the game.
Jordan Barnes missed two 3-point shots in the final 13 seconds. A cruel fate for both Barnes, who played well with 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and the Sycamores, who never trailed by more than 12 in the contest.
Tyreke Key led ISU with 21 points, scoring 17 in the second half. Christian Williams added 14 points. Jake LaRavia had an impressive debut with eight points and six rebounds and he was on the floor with the game on the line.
Dayton’s depth did show through in the final balance.
Big Obi Toppin showed why he considered the NBA in the offseason. The athletic sophomore had 29 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Included was an array of dunks. Savvy guard Jalen Crutcher was also problematic for the Sycamores as he scored 14 points.
ISU coach Greg Lansing wished for better defense on Toppin, but there are no Toppins in the Missouri Valley Conference to worry about, so that has to be taken into consideration too.
“We played hard, we played our tails off and got contributions from everyone who played, we just have to defend,” Lansing said. “We had a lot of breakdowns. Whether it was beat off the dribble, giving up a second shot or not being there in help. I want to be there sooner than later, but we’ll get there [defensively].”
ISU’s players were disappointed with the loss, but understand that the potential shown at UD Arena should bear fruit as the season progresses.
“It’s a loss, but there’s also a lot of positives that come out of it. I feel like we can build on it and take it to the next game,” Jordan Barnes said.
The first half provided plenty of encouraging signs for the Sycamores, even with some adversity to overcome. Christian Williams set the tone by scoring ISU’s first six points, but in the same span, Key picked up two fouls. He only played 3 minutes, 30 seconds in the first half.
Big trouble, right? Not necessarily. Cooper Neese filled in without dropoff and the depth the Sycamores believe they have this season began to come to the fore.
LaRavia made a great first impression. The Indianapolis native made his first bucket – a layup – at the 14:10 mark and scored six of ISU’s next eight points. Included was a steal at the top of the key where LaRavia tried to dunk on Toppin. He settled for a foul.
“We’re all ready to step up and do what we need to do. I was comfortable with everything,” LaRavia said. “It’s my first college experience and to hear how fans talk during the game. It came down to the wire, we stuck together, we just couldn’t finish.”
Dayton (1-0) started cold from the field, but heated up and had a peak 33-25 first-half lead, but the Sycamores didn’t flinch, even without Key.
Jordan Barnes adeptly ran the ISU offense – which was far less 3-point dependent then it has been – and found seams in the Flyers’ defense for his own buckets. He had eight points in the first half and kick-started an 8-1 ISU run that cut the Dayton lead to one. ISU had a chance to take the lead just before halftime, but the Flyers went into the break with a 38-33 advantage.
ISU (0-1) flagged just a tiny bit at the start of the second half as Dayton started the second half with an 11-4 run to take their peak lead of 49-37.
ISU slowly whittled the lead away, thanks primarily to Key’s penchant for drawing fouls. He made 8 of 10 at the line in the second half to keep ISU within arm’s length.
“When I’m playing on pivot? I try to go up as strong as I can and it opens things up for shooters too. I found J.B. [Jordan Barnes] a couple of times, but if I see what I was seeing? I’m going to take it,” Key said.
With 9:33 left, the Sycamores made their move. A traditional three-point play by Christian Williams and a 3-point shot by Jordan Barnes sliced Dayton’s lead to 59-56 with 8:55 left. From there, Dayton would not lead by more than seven.
ISU would three times pull back within three points, but it got really interesting when Key drilled a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left to make it 81-79. Dayton, which was 21 of 30 at the line, missed the front end of two foul shots on the inbounds pass and Jordan Barnes made a layup with 16.4 seconds left to make it 82-81.
After Crutcher made a pair at the line to put Dayton up three, Barnes fired a 3-pointer from the right side. It was well short, but the rebound went long and Barnes retrieved it himself. He stepped back and got a clean look from the right wing, but it rimmed out. Dayton got the rebound and finished the game at the line.
ISU goes from frying pan to fire as it next travels to No. 6 Louisville on Wednesday.
“There were a lot of positives. I love how we competed, how hard we played. I feel like we can transition that to the next game and further into the season,” Jordan Barnes said.
