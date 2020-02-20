First it was wow! Then it was whew!
Indiana State’s men’s basketball took Missouri Valley Conference leader Northern Iowa to the woodshed for most of Thursday’s contest. ISU led by as much as 21 and had a 20-point lead with 9:01 left.
Then the Sycamores held on for dear life.
ISU’s offense went into a deep freeze and the Panthers rallied. ISU’s lead was shaved to one with 1:41 left.
However, the Sycamores got over the finish line with a win. Christian Williams made two free throws with 6.6 seconds left and then guarded UNI’s talented AJ Green on a 3-point attempt at the buzzer that clanked short as ISU earned a crucial 67-64 victory at Hulman Center on Thursday.
ISU’s win kept it in good shape in the Missouri Valley Conference race and also clinched at least a .500 season for the first time since 2014.
Tyreke Key and Jake LaRavia co-led the Sycamores with 18 points each. Williams had 14 points.
There was a sense of accomplishment and relief in the wake of the victory, only the fourth time in conference play the Panthers have been had.
“It was definitely a much-needed win. We came our real strong. It’s definitely a big win for us,” LaRavia said.
ISU coach Greg Lansing was pleased with ISU’s defense which shut UNI down for the first 30 minutes of the game.
“I thought we really set the tone with our defense in the first 20. We made it hard on their 3-point shooters,” Lansing said. “I couldn’t be happier for our guys and our fans with the win.”
ISU’s offense was running at optimum to start the contest. The Sycamores (15-11, 8-7) built a 23-10 lead as they made five 3-pointers in that stretch. Equally important was ISU’s generosity. ISU had assists on nearly all of its buckets during that stretch. By the end of the first half, ISU had 11 assists on 15 field goals.
“We’re a good offensive team if we move the basketball and we get our guys moving. We get guilty of standing and watching Tyreke and J.B. go one-on-one. We had 11 assists on 15 field goals in the first half. That’s big-time. That’s really good, but we have to stick with it,” Lansing said.
UNI (22-5, 11-4)could never get into any kind of offensive rhythm. ISU did yeoman’s work on Green, who averages 20.2 points per game. Green would ultimately score 21, but he didn’t convert a field goal for the last 15 minutes of the first half and first 2:37 of the second. Williams was on Green for most of the contest, but it was a collective effort by the Sycamores as Green was chased to distraction.
“AJ Green is as good a guard as I’ve seen in this league. He’s awfully good and tough. Christian is one of the better defenders. He took the challenge of wanting to guard AJ. He wanted to make it hard on him,” Lansing said.
ISU’s halftime lead was 40-23, the lead peaked at 21 with 14:58 left, and ISU seemed to be destined for smooth sailing with a 57-37 lead with 9:01 left.
Then UNI woke up and the Sycamores lost their edge a bit.
ISU got out of the balanced perimeter-paint attack it had to build its lead and got stagnant, taking ill-advised early shots along with a couple of turnovers. Sensing a chance after the ISU lead was cut to 16, the Panthers put on their press. While it didn’t force ISU turnovers, it did force ISU to spend almost half of the shot clock to break it. It threw ISU off-kilter and UNI had its window.
Isaiah Brown, Austin Phyfe, Spencer Haldeman and Green all heated up in a 23-4 run that saw ISU’s lead shrink to one with 1:41 left. The Sycamores were running on fumes.
Ultimately, ISU saved itself at the line and with some key defensive plays. Williams was fouled by Tywhon Pickford with 1:14 left and the senior sank both free throws to give ISU a bit of a breather from the UNI surge.
After Pickford scored on a putback bucket, LaRavia made ISU’s only field goal of the final 6:47 with a reverse layup at 36 seconds.
Crucially, ISU successfully ran Green off the 3-point line on UNI’s next possession and made him settle for a mid-range floater to make it a one-point game instead of a tie game. Williams was then fouled with 6.6 seconds left and made both of his free throws.
The idea was for ISU to foul with the dangerous Green on the floor. ISU tried to, but the foul wasn’t given.
“We tried to foul him. We wanted to foul him. We told two officials with under seven seconds left right outside our huddle. When [Green] got to half-court, you see Christian go get him. Thank God that shot didn’t go in. I would’ve been really upset. Christian did his job on [Green],” Lansing said.
Williams guarded Green one-on-one and forced the sophomore into an off-balance jumper. The shot fell short and ISU could breathe a sigh of relief with an important victory.
ISU next plays at Evansville on Sunday. The Sycamores want to maintain the intensity they had to beat the MVC’s top team.
“It’s an in-state rival. It’s going to be a big game and they’re playing really good now. We have to stay the course, stay in our principles and be aggressive. When we’re being aggressive, we’re at our best,” Key said.
