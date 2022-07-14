Ring the bell in the Missouri Valley Conference. In some respects, Thursday's MVC teleconference represented the first day of class for the Valley newbies.
Belmont, Murray State and Illinois-Chicago officially became a part of the MVC on July 1. Now fully ingrained into officialdom, the first act on the men's basketball side was to meet the Valley media.
The new faces don't stop merely with the new conference members. Two established MVC schools have new coaches. In addition to that? The MVC will have an expanded MVC Tournament with 12 teams involved as well as a 20-game schedule for the first time.
Commissioner Jeff Jackson, starting his second year in charge of the league, but a grizzled vet compared to some of his new partners, expressed excitement about what's ahead for the new-look Valley.
"Right now? We're very comfortable with the 12 institutions we have. We have the type geographical footprint we have. The type of basketball presence we have nationally. We feel we're in a very strong space," Jackson said.
As far as the expanded Arch Madness and the 20-game schedule is concerned? Jackson noted that the MVC's signature event got bigger and also better with potential NCAA at-large candidates in Belmont and Murray State as well as the potential at UIC.
"We're going three-dimensional. We'll have five through 12 playing on the first day and they'll funnel into four. We think it's going be a fantastic event. It will be more games, more competition, better competition. We're looking forward to what should be a monumental event with 12 teams," Jackson said.
"I think the reason we were comfortable going to 20 games is the fact that we've added strong institutions like Belmont, Murray and UIC. That made it easier for us to say 'let's get to 20'," Jackson said. "The truth is? If one of the existing institutions came to our office and said, 'We're going to add Murray and Belmont.' Or 'Belmont and UIC', I think everyone would have felt comfortable that you enhanced your schedule. I think it was easy for us to get to that point."
The MVC, like many other conferences that have expanded their slates, will play two conference games in early December. The league played one game in early December last season. This year? Each team will play one road and one home contest. The Southern Illinoisan reported this week that Indiana State will play at Southern Illinois in December.
"We felt that it gives everyone a chance to have a home and away contest and it would be more balanced. We liked the fact we didn't have to go to three-game weeks with a 20-game schedule. We also felt having those games during the fall semester and having students on-campus," Jackson said.
And what of the newbies themselves? Each of them has a different state of play.
Murray State, 31-3 one year ago, had its roster decimated when coach Matt McMahon left to take the head coaching job at LSU. Steve Prohm, who coached Murray from 2011-15, and who was at Iowa State in the period since, came back to the Racers for a second coaching stint.
He managed to get two of the Racers back in the fold, but the Racers won't just be new faces in its new MVC cities, the players will be new to Murray's fans too. Prohm, though, knows what's expected at the school.
"Our biggest thing is setting our foundation to be really good defensively and play with the toughness Murray State programs have always played with," Prohm said.
Belmont, also a perennial NCAA Tournament threat and 25-8 in 2022, similarly lost quite a bit of talent as its top six scorers departed. Bruins coach Casey Alexander acknowledged the reality.
"An unusual year for us with so many new faces. Continuity and retention has been a strength for us. This time last year we returned 97% of our scoring and minutes. This year, it looks a lot different," Alexander said.
Alexander is confident that Belmont's established support of basketball will keep the Bruins at a high level.
"We recognize the strength of this league and what the Valley has done for a long time. University-wise, we have a lot of adjustments to make. We have to enhance what we're doing if we want to have the same kind of success," Alexander said. "We are used to winning and a demonstrated ability to win will serve our program well."
UIC doesn't have the recent winning tradition Murray State and Belmont have had. Coach Luke Yaklich, who was once an assistant at Illinois State, knows the league. He's been trying to acclimate his Flames as they've progressed with summer workouts.
"We've tried to do this in bite-size pieces. In a team meeting or a huddle, we might show what Northern Iowa's floor like and we're going to be play there. Then you go all down the line through the Valley schools," Yaklich said. "We want to show them a little bit style of play. We show them three or five clips of what we'll see in ball-screen coverage against Team X."
Yaklich said it's not as hard to get the players ready as it might seem. Most players in the MVC have run together in similar circles on the AAU circuit or as in-state opponents.
"A lot of our players have friends on different [MVC] teams, so they understand, they know the media exposure and level of play the Valley has. Come September or October, we'll ramp that up a little bit more," Yaklich said.
Then there's the new coaches in the MVC's old places. Illinois State ended the Dan Muller tenure in his 10th season. Former Ohio State assistant coach Ryan Pedon took over.
"I want to build a very balanced program. This is a conference that gimmick basketball, or being committed one side of the ball and not the other, doesn't carry a lot of weight," the new Redbirds' boss said.
Last, and certaintly not least, is new Evansville coach Dave Ragland, who is familiar to ISU fans. Ragland was an assistant on Greg Lansing's staff from 2010-14, Lansing's best years statistically, and Ragland was a very well-liked coach on the Sycamores' staff.
A very hoarse Ragland has had the least amount of time to adjust to his new job, he was hired on May 24, and with it, the challenges of NIL and the transfer portal at his hometown stop, but he took that all in stride.
"It wasn't really any struggle, which sounds weird. It's all about perspective. We had obstacles and opportunities. We had to make sure they fit us and we fit them," Ragland said.
"Once things starting moving with having the opportunity at Evansville, contacts I've built over the last 20 years. Some of the players we ended up signing, it moved quick. In the first week, three of the four guys we signed are done. It moved quick, but it wasn't rushed," added Ragland, who said he's committed to having his Purple Aces have a positive presence in the Evansville community.
The teleconference came to an end and class was dismissed for the new kids, but with continuing change in college sports? Fans should prepare for change to come.
Jackson is still open to opportunities that would make the MVC better and ideally poised for college change to come, including, adding new schools if it benefited the league in the long run.
"We always want to be proactive. I wouldn't go so far to say we have a sign that says, 'we're open for business', but at the same time, we're very mindful of what's taking place in our landscape. If opportunities avail themselves, which would allow us to improve, we'd be very interested in having those conversations," Jackson said.
Conversations that take place in a decidedly new school of college athletics. The old school is rapidly being left behind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.