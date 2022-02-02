Fast start pushes Panthers past Sycamores

Northern Iowa jumped out to an early lead Wednesday evening and never looked back, defeating visiting Indiana State by a 72-49 scoreline in Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball inside McLeod Center.
Natalia Lalic and Mya Glanton led the Sycamores (9-9 overall, 4-3 MVC) with eight points apiece, while Del’Janae Williams and Marie Hunter added seven each. Glanton grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, while Williams also contributed three assists and two steals in the loss.
Glanton opened the scoring on ISU’s first offensive possession but a subsequent UNI 3-pointer gave the Panthers a lead they would never relinquish. The Sycamores kept things close for most of the first quarter before a late 9-2 UNI put ISU in a hole it couldn’t recover from. Northern Iowa led by as many as 32 midway through the fourth quarter and though Indiana State closed the game on an 8-0 run, the result was already decided by that point.
ISU got off to a strong start on the offensive end, connecting on five of its first seven shots. Lalic made each of her first three field-goal attempts, all before the first-quarter media timeout. But Northern Iowa was matching the Sycamores shot-for-shot. Turnovers and missed shots plagued the Sycamores late in the quarter and by the time Tonysha Curry ended Indiana State’s scoring drought with a late jumper, the Trees were down double digits. UNI took a 22-12 lead into the second quarter.
ISU's Anna McKendree opened the second-quarter scoring with a 3-pointer from the wing, but UNI countered with a 7-0 run that forced an Indiana State timeout. The Sycamores cut their deficit to nine points following a jumper by Arianna Smith and a Williams 3-pointer, but Northern Iowa followed with an 8-0 run to push its lead back to double digits, where it remained for the rest of the game. Indiana State closed the half on an 8-1 run with Curry, Hunter and Florence Tshimanga all getting into the scoring column, but trailed 40-29 after the opening 20 minutes.
ISU went on another lengthy scoring drought to begin the fourth quarter, going the opening 5:23 without a point. A Williams jumper ended a 7-0 Panther scoring run and kickstarted the Sycamore offense, though the game was out of reach by that point. Williams, Hunter and Anderson combined to go on a 10-3 run to close the game, but Northern Iowa took home a 72-49 win over the Sycamores.
Indiana State’s three-game road trip will continue Friday at Bradley, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. UNI improved to 13-6 and 6-2 respectively.
