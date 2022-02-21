There’s no point in wasting words to describe the way Indiana State stays competitive without reward when Indiana State coach Josh Schertz can tell the truth for you.
“We’ll see if we can put together a 40-minute game. We’ll see if we can change it, but right now? Our epithet is that we’re really good in spurts, we can beat anyone in the league, but we struggle to put together a 40-minute game on both ends,” Schertz said.
ISU has led four of the five MVC schools in contention for the league title on the road this season, but it hasn’t won any of the games. The Sycamores’ demise at title contender Drake on Monday was quick and painful. After leading as late as the 13-minute mark, the Sycamores faded badly down the stretch and lost 74-58 at Knapp Center on Monday.
The reasons for the loss were familiar ones. ISU couldn’t sustain its offensive production, a problem exacerbated by turnover woes. A new problem was that ISU lost the will to defend when the Bulldogs made their finishing kick. Drake scored 29 of its 74 points in the final 13 minutes of the game.
“I think our competitive will went away. We let our bad offense bleed into our defense. We started melting into screens and letting Drake get what they wanted,” Schertz said.
ISU has led in all but two of its MVC games this season. While the team has maintained a competitive attitude, it would take a reserve of superhuman restraint to suggest that the fall-from-ahead losses aren’t affecting the team.
“It’s the same story at the end of every game. We’re up at half or in the second half and we end up folding,” ISU forward Cam Henry said. “Credit to Drake first, they’re a good team that can go to the NCAA Tournament and win a game, but I don’t feel like teams are *this* much better than us.”
“Honestly? I think it comes to us being more mentally tough. We’re mentally weak … and I include myself in that,” Henry continued. “We have to be mentally and physically tough to finish out games. Those guys [Drake] are dogs. They attack the offensive rebounds and it’s hard to box out and keep doing that. It takes a mental tough and I don’t think we have that right now.”
ISU point guard Julian Larry emphasized that the team has to “keep on learning” even though the season is approaching it’s end. How hard is it to maintain that attitude?
“That’s up to us as players as to when we want to flip it around. It just has to come from within from the 14 guys in there,” Larry said.
In addition to Henry’s 17 points, Kailex Stephens scored 16, including a 4-for-7 performance from 3-point range. Drake had another balanced effort as D.J. Wilkins emerged from the pack to score 17, but as it was in the game at Hulman Center, four Bulldogs scored between 12 and 17 points.
The first half was highly entertaining and end-to-end as both teams were free flowing.
ISU broke out a 9-all deadlock on the strength of six straight points by Henry. The Sycamores had already been in the groove from beyond the arc. ISU scored its first 12 points from long range.
The ISU advantage increased to 19-13, but Henry’s two fouls and bench substitutions took away some momentum. Drake scored seven straight to take the lead, but ISU punched back, scoring five straight for a 24-20 lead.
While ISU was held back by eight first-half turnovers, the Sycamores’ accuracy from 3-point range made up for it. ISU was 8-for-15 in the opening half with Stephens particularly hot at 4-for-5.
ISU had a 36-32 halftime lead, but the second half was unrecognizable from the first.
Primary responsibility for the Bulldogs’ surge first goes to Drake, as the Bulldogs significantly picked up its intensity on both ends of the floor. However, ISU played into Drake’s hands by letting the ball settle too much. The Sycamores got away from their action and often settled for isolation backdowns and the offense bogged down into a morass.
“Indiana State got some better looks and knocked down some threes in the first half. They had some pretty clean threes. In the second half? We responded defensively and it let to some transition baskets. I thought Wilkins was dynamic. He held Cooper Neese to 3-of-13, which is impressive, because he’s a good player,” Drake coach Darian DeVries said.
ISU would only shoot 25% in the second half. The Sycamores survived to still lead 47-45 with 13:16 to go, but it was clear that ISU’s offense wasn’t effective and that the Sycamores were on borrowed time.
“We really struggled to toggle between the dribble-downs and isolating advantageous matchups and the playing inside our flow, getting to our cutting game and getting to our triggers and our action. Drake’s energy was much better too,” Schertz said.
Turnovers continued to be a problem too. ISU had 15, including six by Neese and five by Xavier Bledson.
“Whether it’s Cam, Jabo [Bledson] or Coop? It seems like two of those three are always high in turnovers. Game to game, two of those three are throwing it away at a pretty good rate. We ask them to do a lot, I get it, the ball is in their hands a lot, but we have to be better with that responsibility,” Schertz said.
Sure enough, Drake began to get the kind of mid-range shots they thrive on. Both Wilkins and point guard Roman Penn got into the lane for the 10-to-15 footers they sink in their sleep. In a five-possession stretch that put Drake in front for good? All of the Bulldogs’ points were scored within 15 feet of the basket.
ISU’s will dissipated in the final minutes. From the 15-minute to 5:18 mark, the Sycamores were out-scored 24-4. Drake shot 54.3% in the second half, nearly all of the conversions came inside the arc.
ISU ends its three-games-in-five-day stretch as it hosts current MVC leader Northern Iowa on Wednesday.
INDIANA STATE (58) – Stephens 6-15 0-0 16, Larry 2-4 0-0 5, Neese 3-13 3-4 11, Henry 5-10 5-5 17, Hobbs 1-1 2-2 5, Wilbar 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Bledson 1-7 2-2 4, Hittle 0-0 0-0 0. 18-52 FG, 12-13 FT, 58 TP.
DRAKE (74) – Murphy 1-5 0-0 3, Wilkins 8-11 0-0 17, Penn 6-12 0-0 13, Sturtz 5-9 2-2 12, DeVries 6-14 1-1 14, Hemphill 4-9 1-2 9, Akinwole 0-1 0-0 0, Brodie 2-6 2-2 6, Djamgouz 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0, Dahlke 0-0 0-0 0. 32-68 FG, 6-7 FT, 74 TP.
Halftime - ISU 36-32. 3-point goals - ISU 10-24 (Stephens 4-7, Neese 2-7, Henry 2-3, Larry 1-2, Hobbs 1-1, Bledson 0-3, Thomas 0-1); DU 4-17 (DeVries 1-6, Wilkins 1-4, Murphy 1-3, Penn 1-2, Akinwole 0-1, Djamgouz 0-1). Rebounds - ISU 30 (Hobbs 8, Stephens 6, Neese 5, Larry 3, Henry 3, Bledson 2, Team 2, Wilbar); DU 40 (Murphy 7, Brodie 6, Sturtz 6, DeVries 5, Hemphill 5, Penn 4, Team 3, Wilkins 2, Akinwole 2). Assists - ISU 9 (Neese 3, Hobbs 2, Stephens, Larry, Henry, Bledson); DU 12 (Penn 5, DeVries 3, Wilkins 2, Murphy, Sturtz). Steals - ISU 4 (Bledson 2, Stephens, Neese); DU 7 (Wilkins 2, Penn 2, Sturtz, DeVries, Brodie). Blocks - ISU 3 (Hobbs 3); DU 4 (Murphy 2, DeVries, Hemphill). Turnovers - ISU 15 (Neese 6, Bledson 5, Henry 2, Larry, Wilbar); DU 7 (Murphy, Wilkins, Penn, Sturtz, DeVries, Akinwole, Brodie). Total fouls - ISU 10, DU 13. A – 3,300.
Next - ISU (11-17, 4-12) hosts Northern Iowa and Drake (20-9, 11-5) plays at Valparaiso on Wednesday.
