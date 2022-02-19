On a day of 1,000-point scorers at Hulman Center, it was Southern Illinois’ contingent who made their presences felt in a winning way.
Indiana State gave them plenty of fodder with which to damage the Sycamores too.
ISU’s Cooper Neese and SIU’s Marcus Domask and Lance Jones all reached the 1,000-point career milestone on Saturday, but the Salukis’ scorers took advantage of the 18 points SIU was gifted off of ISU turnovers.
SIU, with a loud contingent of students bussed up from Carbondale, enjoyed a 76-72 victory.
“It’s frustrating. I thought our guys competed. Southern Illinois made a lot of winning plays down the stretch. If you’d have told me we’d score 72? I thought we’d have a good chance,” ISU coach Josh Schertz said.
All of the nightmares that have plagued the Sycamores throughout the season came into play on Saturday. ISU’s turnover total – 13 – wasn’t close to a season-high, but it was a low-possession game, so the turnover number had more bite.
“It boiled down to two things. We turned it over 13 times and on 20% of our possessions. It wasn’t all game, but we had a cluster late when we needed to get shots,” Schertz said. “And then? The inability to guard the 3-point line. It’s been a recurring problem all year.”
ISU’s late-game inability to finish also haunted the Sycamores. ISU (11-16, 4-11) led by two with three minutes to go, but SIU out-scored the Sycamores 12-6 in the final minutes.
“One of these days we have to apply what they’re telling us and teaching us. When we do apply it? We’re pretty darn good,” Neese said.
A good effort by Kailex Stephens didn’t have victory as its reward. The ISU forward scored 21 and had six rebounds. Neese added 19 points.
SIU’s twin-attack of Domask and Jones didn’t disappoint. Jones had 24, including some key buckets down the stretch, while Domask added 21. Also hurting ISU was Ben Coupet, who scored 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Coupet was part of a SIU attack in which the Salukis shot 12 of 28 from 3-point range.
“We’ve struggled all year to read drives. There’s a cognitive aspect to defense where you have to understand if the person is beat? If they are? Then what are we doing?” said Schertz, referring to over-helping defensively. “In basketball? Over-helping is as deadly as not helping. We’ve had trouble applying the ability to read drives.”
It was a close game throughout as neither team led by more than seven points. The first half was free-flowing as all three players on the cusp of 1,000 points reached the mark in the first half.
ISU shot 57.7% in the first half and broke free to take a 37-32 halftime lead. The Sycamores scored on eight of their last 11 first-half possessions.
A brief respite in the offense to start the second half gave way to a tit-for-tat scrap for the rest of the game. SIU fought back to tie the game twice, but the Sycamores managed to answer each Saluki run with a bucket or two of their own.
The pattern was finally interrupted with under four minutes left. Jones gave SIU its first lead since the first half with a 3-pointer to give SIU a 64-63 lead with 3:51 left. Neese answered with his own 3-pointer, but so did SIU, when Coupet connected to make it 67-66 with 2:41 to go.
ISU would not recover. A Neese 3-pointer swirled out and a Henry shot that was short of the mark both could have put the Sycamores in front. Instead, Troy D’Amico made a corner 3-pointer with 1:08 left and was fouled by a late-arriving Xavier Bledson. Though D’Amico missed the free throw, ISU was forced to fight from a multi-possession deficit for the first time.
“We over-helped a lot and it gave up a lot of open shots,” Stephens lamented.
Neese’s free throws with a minute to go were the only response ISU had to get the game back within a possession. Jones answered those points with a leaner in the lane, Bledson missed a hopeful lay-up of his own afterwards, and SIU (15-13, 8-8) was able to fend the Sycamores off at the line from there.
It’s ISU’s fourth MVC home loss of the season, and along with ISU’s 16 overall losses, it’s the most for the program in both categories since 2019. A frustrating fate given that ISU has been in contention in all but two conference games.
“The guys in the locker room have fought all year. They’ve dealt with so much situations. It’s really hard to do what they’re doing which is to fight hard and not get the results. Our lack of success doesn’t have anything to do with they’re not being engaged or pouring effort into it. We just have to be smarter,” Schertz said.
ISU next plays at Drake on Monday.
• Neese reaches milestone – Though Neese clearly would have wanted to reach a career milestone in a win, he was appreciative of the support he got when he did top 1,000 career points. He received a standing ovation from the Hulman Center crowd when he did it.
“This city has meant quite a bit to bit to me. I’ve had quite a few people be at my side and be at my back from day one. Being close to home, having family and friends come to games since I was a freshman through the highs and lows,” Neese said.
“Hitting a milestone is fun, but it does suck in a loss. There’s a lot of history in this place and I saw some players hit 1,000 in front of me. I’m blessed to be a part of that elite group. I’m appreciative and I wouldn’t be there without my teammates,” he added.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (76) – Domask 9-18 1-2 21, Muila 0-1 0-0 0, Banks 2-6 1-1 6, Jones 10-18 0-2 24, Coupet 4-8 4-4 16, Verplancken 0-7 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, D’Amico 1-1 4-6 7, Filewich 1-1 0-0 2. 27-60 FG, 10-15 FT, 76 TP.
INDIANA STATE (72) – Stephens 8-16 4-4 21, Wilbar 1-2 0-0 2, Larry 2-3 0-0 5, Neese 7-12 2-3 19, Henry 5-11 0-0 10, Bledson 3-6 3-3 10, Thomas 1-1 2-2 4, Hobbs 0-0 1-2 1. 27-51 FG, 12-14 FT, 72 TP.
Halftime – ISU 37-32. 3-point goals - SIU 12-28 (Jones 4-8, Coupet 4-7, Domask 2-4, Banks 1-3, D’Amico 1-1, Verplancken 0-5); ISU 6-12 (Neese 3-5, Stephens 1-3, Bledson 1-2, Larry 1-1, Wilbar 0-1). Rebounds - SIU 27 (Coupet 6, Domask 5, Muila 4, Jones 4, D’Amico 3, Filewich 3, Banks, team); ISU 33 (Henry 11, Stephens 6, Neese 5, Bledson 4, Larry 3, Thomas 2, Team 2). Assists - SIU 13 (Banks 6, Domask 2, Brown 2, Jones, Verplancken, D’Amico); ISU 12 (Henry 5, Bledson 4, Stephens, Larry, Neese). Steals - SIU 5 (Domask, Banks, Verplancken, Brown, D’Amico); ISU 2 (Larry, Neese). Blocks - SIU 2 (D’Amico 2); ISU 2 (Wilbar, Neese). Turnovers - SIU 6 (Domask 2, Jones 2, D’Amico 2); ISU 13 (Henry 5, Larry 2, Neese 2, Bledson 2, Stephens, Hobbs). Total fouls - SIU 16, ISU 15. Fouled out - Jones. A – 3,400.
Next - ISU (11-16, 4-11) plays at Drake on Monday. SIU (15-13, 8-8) next hosts Illinois State on Wednesday.
