Elder tallies 31 points as ISU women lose in overtime

Jasmine Elder did her part to keep Indiana State's women's basketball team alive in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
But it wasn't enough in the final reckoning.
Elder scored 31 points, the most by an individual at any MVC school in the tournament since 2017, and the most by an ISU player in the MVC Tournament since April Kirby scored 31 in 2000 against Drake, but the Sycamores fell to Southern Illinois 90-89 in overtime.
Elder's performance was outstanding, but it was also a day of sadness for ISU as Adrian Folks — the Sycamores' leading scorer — left the game with 9:13 left in the first quarter with an injury.
"That was kind of tough, but I'm so proud of how our kids rallied around the situation. They played their hearts out. It's the same kind of intensity we needed all year long," ISU coach Vicki Hall said.
Despite that, ISU came out scorching, with a 64.3% first half as the Sycamores led 23-21 at the end of the first quarter. SIU came back to lead 42-34 at halftime, even though Elder scored 18 in the first half.
Another ISU hot streak — the Sycamores shot 62.5% in the third quarter — helped ISU lead 57-54 entering the final quarter. Elder scored eight more in the third period.
It appeared the Sycamores might have the finishing kick needed to advance as they took a peak lead of 68-59 with seven minutes left, but a 10-0 run by the Salukis wiped out ISU's advantage.
ISU actually had to rally to keep the game alive, scoring the final four points of regulation to tie it at 75. Both teams missed layups in the final 12 seconds to force the extra period.
ISU (5-15) led twice early in overtime, but SIU had the final kick, an 8-0 run that decided the contest, although ISU twice fought back to within one possession of the lead, but couldn't get a stop to keep the SIU advantage under three. Sommer Pitzer's 3-pointer at the end of overtime made it a one-point loss. ISU shot 40% in overtime, but the Salukis made all five of their field goal attempts.
Elder was 10 of 21 from the field. She also had six rebounds. Jamyra McChristine added 17 and Caitlin Anderson had 16 for the Sycamores. Makenzie Silvey paced the Salukis (9-15) with 23 points, including nine points in overtime.
Hall is now 21-59 in three years as ISU's coach. She addressed some of the recent struggles the program has had. The MVC women's tournament wasn't played in 2020, so this was the first tournament game the current Sycamores had played.
"When I took over this team three years ago, my first year, I was unable to make changes. We changed the team and the first year was very difficult because I had a team without any Division I experience. Then we had this year, where we had to fight through COVID and other things. It made it very difficult," Hall said in the postgame press conference.
"Anyone will tell you that to do what we did, and we did that as a department we did together, we know we're taking a big risk and the plan was a long plan. I would want to say that I'm grateful to Indiana State, I'm grateful to the administration, to the team that came here, and my staff who came here."
Hall said her plan was a long-term one all along.
"The vision of this program, when I took over, was a five-year program, it wasn't a three-year and it wasn't a two-year. The one thing that I can do, and that I want to know my players to do, is to know we did all we could, look in the mirror and we can be OK with it. I can lay my head down on the pillow tonight and I'm going to sleep," Hall said.
