Duquesne streaks last as ISU falls to 0-4

In a game of streaks — extreme even by usual basketball standards — it seemed that after Indiana State took a four-point lead over Duquesne with 1:38 left that the Sycamores might be the team to streak last in their Junkanoo Jam opener and end their three-game losing streak in the bargain.
Alas, there was still one more streak in Duquesne — and one more loss for the Sycamores.
The Dukes finished the game with a 9-2 run, scoring the final six points, as a pair of Ashton Miller free throws with 17 seconds left put Duquesne in front for good in a 74-71 defeat for the Sycamores at the Gateway Christian Academy Gym in Alice Town, Bahamas.
Tyreke Key had a chance to put ISU in front, but his runner in the lane didn't find the mark with 4 seconds left. Duquesne rebounded and hit a pair of free throws to salt the game away and condemn ISU to an 0-4 start to its 2019-20 season.
Key led ISU with 21 points and six rebounds, but also had seven turnovers. Freshman Jake LaRavia had his best outing of the season with 18 points.
ISU coach Greg Lansing lauded the Sycamores' effort, but noted that Duquesne's offensive rebounding (eight in the second half) and too many fouls by the Sycamores (18 in the second half that helped the Dukes go 18 of 24 at the line) gave Duquesne the lifeline it needed to pull the win out of the fire.
"I thought we played our tails off, but what got away from us in the second half was their offensive rebounds — they had eight in the second half — and they shot a lot of free throws. They got to the double bonus quick. The offensive rebounds led to some fouls. That broke our back," said Lansing on ISU's radio postgame show.
It wasn't just offensive rebounding and fouls. Both teams were wildly inconsistent. Both gave up leads of at least eight points — ISU gave up two different double-digit advantages. In ISU's case? It didn't get much scoring production out of anyone besides Key and LaRavia. Jordan Barnes and Bronson Kessinger were the next-highest scorers at eight points apiece.
And ISU didn't make it's 3-point attempts (4 of 17) while Duquesne was 9 of 24 from long-range. Big man Baylee Steele was most dangerous as he buried 4 of 6 from long-range en route to a team-high 20 points.
Both teams waxed and waned violently in the first half. ISU jumped to a 15-3 lead, fueled by a 13-0 run, before the Dukes answered with an 8-0 surge. ISU came back and took a 25-16 lead with 8:28 left in the half — LaRavia scoring nine of the points.
This was a chance for ISU to break free, but Duquesne broke back instead with a 17-0 run to surge in front 33-25. Steele scored eight points in the Dukes' rally.
Duquesne couldn't stand prosperity either. ISU scored the final 14 points of the first half to take a 39-33 halftime lead and the Sycamores' streak reached 18 in a row early in the second half as ISU's advantage was 43-33.
Again, ISU couldn't keep its foot on the gas pedal. Duquesne roared back with 11 straight to cut ISU's lead to one with 13:52 left in the contest. However, ISU went on yet another run — a 9-0 surge — to take a 53-44 lead with 10:33 left. Another chance for the Sycamores to kill the game, but it turned out to be another opportunity for the Dukes to pull a survival act. A 7-0 Duquesne run cut the ISU lead to two with 8:33 remaining
From here, the wild turn in fortunes finally ceased and the dog fight ensued. Duquesne did not take the lead from ISU in the subsequent minutes, but it also never allowed ISU to pull ahead by more than five. Four of Duquesne's offensive rebounds came in this stretch of the contest.
After ISU took its 69-65 lead with 1:38 left, Duquesne didn't flinch. Steele immediately hit a 3-point shot that ISU was late to get out on. The teams traded free throws, but ISU finally ceded the tit-for-tat as Christian Williams and Key missed shots with 45 seconds left.
"Our guys fought, they tried to do the right thing, had good opportunities with the shots we got, they just didn't go," Lansing said.
Miller was fouled after a scramble by Chris Agbo and made his pair of free throws with 17 seconds left to give Duquesne its first lead since the late part of the second half. Key missed a runner in the lane and that was all for the Sycamores.
ISU next plays Loyola Marymount at 4 p.m. today. The high-tempo Lions defeated Air Force 78-64 in Thursday's other Junkanoo Jam contest. Ivan Alipiev led LMU with 18 points.
"You want the reward, for sure, especially starting the way we started, but we haven't been picked to win any of these games," Lansing said. "We're disappointed. We know the fans think we should have beat Dayton, should have beat Ball State, but we haven't.
"We're not getting there yet, but if we make the steps forward we've made in the last three days, on and off the court? We're going to be just fine. Our job is to get better in every game until we get to the Valley season. Wins will be nice, but if we keep competing like that, we'll have a chance to win every one of them," Lansing added.
DUQUESNE (74) — Weathers 2-9 2-5 6, Hughes 0-0 1-2 1, Dunn-Martin 2-8 2-2 7, Austin 3-7 7-8 13, Carry 3-9 8-8 15, Steele 7-11 2-3 20, Norman 3-6 0-0 9, Miller 0-1 3-4 3, Rotroff 0-0 0-0 0, Buckley 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 20-51 FG, 25-32 FT, 74 TP.
INDIANA STATE (71) — T. Williams 2-4 0-2 4, J. Barnes 3-9 2-2 8, Neese 2-3 0-0 6, Key 7-13 5-5 21, LaRavia 7-9 4-5 18, Bacote 1-4 2-2 4, Kessinger 3-5 2-5 8, C. Williams 0-3 0-0 0, C. Barnes 0-3 0-0 0, Agbo 0-0 2-2 2. TOTALS 25-53 FG, 17-23 FT, 71 TP.
Halftime - ISU 39-33. 3-point goals - DU 9-24 (Steele 4-6, Norman 3-5, Dunn-Martin 1-5, Carry 1-4, Weathers 0-2, Austin 0-2); ISU 4-17 (Key 2-4, Neese 2-3, J. Barnes 0-6, Bacote 0-2, C. Barnes 0-1, LaRavia 0-1). Rebounds - DU 31 (Austin 9, Weathers 9, Dunn-Martin 3, Carry 3, Steele 3, Hughes 2, Miller 2); ISU 28 (Key 6, Neese 4, Agbo 4, Kessinger 3, C. Williams 3, T. Williams 2, J. Barnes 2, LaRavia 2, C. Barnes 2). Assists - DU 8 (Carry 3, Dunn-Martin 2, Steele 2, Weathers); ISU 7 (Bacote 3, J. Barnes 2, Key 2). Steals - DU 7 (Weathers, Hughes, Dunn-Martin, Austin, Carry, Steele, Norman); ISU 2 (J. Barnes, Neese). Blocks - DU 2 (Weathers, Carry); ISU 3 (T. Williams, Kessinger, C. Barnes). Turnovers - DU 12 (Dunn-Martin 3, Carry 3, Austin 2, Team 2, Weathers, Hughes); ISU 14 (Key 7, J. Barnes 2, Neese, LaRavia, Bacote, Kessinger, C. Williams). Total fouls - DU 23, ISU 26. Fouled out - Hughes; T. Williams. A - 300. T - 2:11.
Next — ISU (0-4) plays Loyola Marymount and Duquesne (4-0) plays Air Force in Friday's Junkanoo Jam contests. ISU plays at 4 p.m. EST.
Next - ISU (3-4) plays at East Tennessee State on Dec. 18. IUPUI (7-3) plays host to Indiana on Dec. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.