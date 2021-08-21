It was just a "mock" game Saturday morning at Memorial Stadium, but the players from Indiana State left no doubt that they're ready for the real thing a week from now against Eastern Illinois.
Coach Curt Mallory had a scripted contest for his team to walk through, plus a dress rehearsal for pregame and halftime procedures.
"Probably half this team hasn't been in a game in two years, and half the coaches too," Mallory said. "We put them in situations that may come up in a game . . . [so they can] be locked in and be focused."
The scripted outcome, incidentally, was a 35-8 win for the Sycamores in a game that included safeties for both teams and a host of special-team scenarios and snafus. Two of the "senior" Sycamores — and two of the team's six co-captains — were adamant afterward about their desire to get the job done in more conventional fashion next Saturday evening.
"Eager [to play] is an understatement," offensive lineman Isaiah Edwards said. "For the whole team it's been a long time [since having a game to play], and I missed half of [the] 2019 [season] too. I don't think I have the words or the emotion for how ready I am."
"We've been waiting for this for 20 or 21 months," agreed defensive lineman Inoke Moala. "It's exciting to be out here and be around our teammates."
Because the players were in their game uniforms, Saturday morning was also picture day. When the classes were photographed together, there was a group of this year's freshmen, a group of last year's freshmen (who are still freshmen, since there was no season), all the way up to fifth-year seniors, sixth-year seniors and even one seventh-year senior.
That would be Edwards, who has now been a college football player during the terms of three different U.S. presidents. He's happy his career has lasted as long as it has, and indicated Saturday he was fully on board when Mallory and his staff decided not to try to play a spring season like some of their conference foes did.
"I was kind of iffy on playing in the spring anyway [before the decision not to play was made]," he said. "Us not playing [other than the usual spring practice] honestly [helped us]. People we play have no idea about what we have."
Moala is one of the sixth-year players, and sounds ready to hit somebody he doesn't know when EIU visits.
"It'll be new to us," he admitted, "but going against somebody else will be exciting."
"They're anxious to play, and we're anxious to coach," Mallory said. "We've had a really good camp, and I'm really pleased with how we've improved. Our message has been 'slow burn.' "
"We're ready to earn the [Missouri Valley Football Conference's] respect, show them what we're capable of," Moala said. "Let them know we play fast and let them know we play hard.
"I feel like we're the closest we've been as a team. Anybody is able to trust anybody else."
"I'm extremely optimistic," Edwards said. "Every team sets high goals, and our goals have turned into beliefs. We feel like the only team that can beat us is us.
"It's been nothing but constant improvement [since Mallory arrived], and today this is truly his team," Edwards added. "We want to play until we can't play anymore."
