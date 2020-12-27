It was Back Home Again In Indiana day at Hulman Center.
Drake coach Darien DeVries loves recruiting in Indiana, the Region specifically. Four Drake players – D.J. Wilkins, Tremell Murphy, Shanquan Hemphill and Jonah Jackson – hail from Lake County, and one more, Roman Penn, played at Hammond Noll and is a native of Calumet City, Ill., which is just over the state line.
And they all felt at home on Sunday. Indiana State had no answers for Drake’s Indiana contingent, or anyone else for that matter. Unbeaten Drake cruised to an 81-63 victory on the strength of 54.1% shooting, including a 60.6% clip in the second half.
"Our mentality on the defensive side? We let a lot of things that were on the scouting report slip our mind," ISU center Tre Williams said.
Drake outscored ISU 50-33 in the second half as its Indiana contingent had a field day. Merrillville's Wilkins had 22 points, including a 5-for-7 showing from 3-point range. Gary's Hemphill, who played high school basketball in Michigan City, had 16 points. Griffith's Murphy tacked on 10 points. Penn had 10 points and 7 assists.
At one point, Drake's Indiana contingent went on a 14-5 run all by themselves. They were cheered on by their families, who can make a much-shorter trip to Terre Haute than to Des Moines, as it felt like a Drake home game when the Bulldogs got rolling.
The ease in which the Bulldogs (10-0, 1-0) could score was of obvious concern to the Sycamores. Apart from the final 10 minutes of the first half, ISU had no stopping power. Drake consistently got into the lane with its ball-handlers and created offense off the drive or off the drive and dish. It was easy pickings.
"Fixing the defense is everything. It's the guys on the ball, it's the help, it's the communication. I thought we were terrible with our execution with our gameplan based on what the scouting report was. That's as bad as we've been at that," Lansing said.
Lansing sensed trouble early on.
"The staff said [Drake] was talking during warm-ups. They were all communicating. They're giving each other energy. We have too many quiet guys. That has to change. Talking to your teammates and giving them energy is an unselfish thing. It's selfish to stay to yourself. It's selfish to worry about yourself more than your teammates," Lansing said.
ISU (3-3, 0-1) didn't have a vintage day on the offensive end either. Tre Williams and Cooper Neese co-led ISU with 13 points, but ISU's two best players — Jake LaRavia and Tyreke Key — combined to score 20 on 6 of 17 shooting. Key was held scoreless until well into the second half.
"He lets his offense affect his defense too much. He missed his first two shots, missed them badly, and then at the other end, he hurt us tonight," Lansing said. "Tyreke is quiet and the things I'm talking about? He has to help us there. He's a senior, he has to be a better communicator. I don't care how many shots he misses, he has to defend on the other end. He gets passive and is not himself when the ball isn't going through the hole."
The first half was about digging out of a terrible start. Before the first media timeout, the Sycamores found themselves buried under a 16-5 onslaught. The Bulldogs went to the basket unimpeded and scored on five straight possessions at one point. Of those five straight scores, four of them came on layups where ISU was either beat off the dribble or there was no help defense.
Meanwhile, ISU’s offense suffered from poor shot selection and lethargy. The Sycamores started 2 of 9 from the field.
It was a deep hole, but it was an early patch of trouble, the advantage in the Sycamores’ corner was time. ISU’s defense only improved marginally as the half went on – Drake shot 46.4% in the first half – but a well-timed-for-ISU dry spell gave the Sycamores an opening.
The Sycamores did what they do best – they got the ball inside to Tre Williams and Jake LaRavia. The pair scored three of the four buckets in a stretch where ISU scored on four consecutive possessions to cut its deficit to 20-16.
The better offense created more defensive urgency – Drake had a stretch with four straight turnovers – and ISU took the lead on a Cooper Neese 3-pointer at 3:46. Drake would lead 31-30 at halftime.
Drake broke a 34-all tie early in the second half with a 9-0 run to make it 41-34. ISU would not get closer again. The Sycamores could only string together one stretch where they made three stops in a row. At that point, it was 52-45 with 11:22 left.
Drake, however, would not be denied. A 16-5 surge put the game out of all doubt as ISU was a step behind the Bulldogs throughout the second half.
"I'm really disappointed in our second half. Drake is really good. They're a team. Constant talk, whether it's warm-ups or on the sidelines. They're a team that's pulling for each other and that's what we have to get to," Lansing said.
The two teams meet again at 5 p.m. Monday to conclude the season series. For the Sycamores? Monday's game is about recovering some pride.
"We have to come with a better mentality tomorrow," Neese said.
DRAKE (81) - Murphy 4-8 0-1 10, Hemphill 8-15 0-0 16, Brodie 3-6 0-0 6, Wilkins 8-12 1-2 22, Penn 4-7 2-2 10, Sturtz 0-3 3-4 3, Jackson 1-2 0-0 3, Ferguson 1-2 0-0 2, Yesufu 4-5 0-0 9, Samake 0-0 0-0 0, Djamgouz 0-0 0-0 0. 33-61 FG, 6-9 FT, 81 TP.
INDIANA STATE (63) - Williams 6-10 1-2 13, LaRavia 3-10 3-5 9, Neese 4-9 1-2 13, Larry 0-5 2-2 2, Key 3-7 3-3 10, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, Howard 3-5 2-2 10, Miller 0-3 4-4 4, Ndaw 0-0 2-2 2, Hankins 0-0 0-0 0, Mervis 0-0 0-0 0. 19-49 FG, 18-22 FT, 63 TP.
Halftime – DU 31-30. 3-point goals - DU 9-18 (Wilkins 5-7, Murphy 2-6, Jackson 1-2, Yesufu 1-1, Penn 0-1, Sturtz 0-1); ISU 7-21 (Neese 4-8, Howard 2-4, Key 1-4, LaRavia 0-2, Larry 0-2, Miller 0-1). Rebounds - DU 37 (Brodie 8, Team 7, Sturtz 6, Hemphill 5, Murphy 3, Penn 3, Wilkins 2, Ferguson 2, Yesufu); ISU 26 (LaRavia 12, Williams 4, Neese 3, Team 2, Key, Barnes, Howard, Ndaw, Hankins). Assists - DU 16 (Penn 7, Yesufu 4, Murphy 2, Brodie 2, Jackson); ISU 7 (LaRavia 3, Neese, Larry, Barnes, Miller). Steals - DU 4 (Hemphill, Sturtz, Ferguson, Yesufu); ISU 3 (Williams, LaRavia, Miller). Blocks - DU 0; ISU 4 (LaRavia 2, Williams, Key). Turnovers - DU 13 (Murphy 3, Penn 3, Ferguson 2, Team 2, Hemphill, Brodie, Wilkins); ISU 12 (LaRavia 3, Howard 3, Williams 2, Larry 2, Miller 2). Total fouls - DU 19, ISU 13. Technical foul - Hemphill.
Next - ISU (3-3, 0-1) and Drake (10-0, 1-0) play again at 5 p.m. on Monday at Hulman Center.
