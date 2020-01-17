The Indiana State women’s basketball team ran into a juggernaut Friday evening, falling to the best offensive team in the Missouri Valley Conference, the Drake Bulldogs, 105-65 in the Knapp Center.
Jamyra McChristine led the Sycamores at Drake, tallying a team-high 16 points while also pulling down eight rebounds. The junior also recorded two steals while shooting 50% from the floor. The only other Tree in double figures was Jasmine Elder, who recorded 10 points.
Drake managed to outrebound the Sycamores, 39-27 while also holding a 28-9 advantage in the assists category. The Bulldogs shot 38-47 from the line while ISU only ended 16-22. Indiana State did manage to earn more steals than Drake, finishing with a 12-9 advantage.
The Sycamores started making the Bulldogs uncomfortable from the opening tip when Marie Hunter forced a turnover on Drake’s first possession with a jump ball in the corner. McChristine also made life difficult for Becca Hittner, earning her first rejection with 7:00 to go.
Freshman Del’Janae Williams began making an impact at both ends of the floor midway through the first, earning her first block of the game with 5:00 and then forcing a steal and turning it into a layup with 4:45 remaining, making it 12-8 in favor of Drake. The Bulldogs would answer with a 5-0 run to push the lead back to 17-8, but McChristine would answer with a mini 4-0 run of her own to make it 17-12. DU would ultimately take a 27-14 lead into the second quarter.
Indiana State would open the second quarter with strong defensive intensity, with McChristine once again blocking Hittner at 8:28 which would lead to a Williams triple, pulling ISU to within 30-17. However, the Bulldogs would close the period on a 20-4 run and own a 52-21 lead going into the second half.
Despite the tough end to the first half, the Sycamores came out swinging in the third frame. Hunter immediately swiped the ball on Drake’s first possession and found CeCe Mayo who completed a three-point play with 9:30 in the period. McChristine and Anderson both contributed buckets and free throws immediately followed Mayo’s and-on, bringing the lead to 54-28 in favor of DU with 8:40 left.
The Sycamores continued to put pressure on the Bulldogs and managed to pull within 21 thanks to a pair of free throws from McChristine with 5:06 left on the clock. The Bulldogs would eventually contain the Sycamore attack, leading 73-44.
Drake began the fourth quarter on fire and never looked back.
