Drake comes first as ISU embarks on Iowa road trip

With Hulman Center renovations ongoing, Indiana State’s men’s basketball team became accustomed to life away from home.
ISU’s first six games were played away from home as well as seven of the first nine.
So as ISU embarks on a two-game road swing in the state of Iowa – starting with a 6 p.m. tipoff at Drake on Saturday – the Sycamores know a little bit about life on the road.
“It sets your mind straight, being away from home for five or six days. Having had those games away, it helps the young guys get the experience to know what it takes in conference play,” ISU guard Cooper Neese said.
Three of the eight consecutive games ISU (8-4) has won were away from Hulman Center. The two wins that started the streak were in the Bahamas. The most important win of the season so far was an overtime victory at Wright State on Dec. 7.
“It’s different in the league with familiar opponents, but for the most part, we’ve competed on the road and handled it. With J.B. [Jordan Barnes], Tyreke [Key] and Coop [Neese] have had a good mentality in meetings and in travel on their focus,” ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
Since ISU is still between semesters, the Sycamores will not return to Terre Haute after the Drake contest as they play at Northern Iowa just three days later. The Sycamores will stay in Des Moines and make the trek to Cedar Falls on Monday.
This will make the trip more like ISU’s Bahamas trip in that it’s a multi-day odyssey. It creates a bonding opportunity too.
“We go into the hotel and you’re going to have a new roommate every game. You get to know each other differently. It’s huge for us to go over there and chill with each other, but also know we have to win some games,” Neese said.
As far as the opponent is concerned? Drake is formidable. The Bulldogs were the co-champions of the Missouri Valley Conference in 2019, and though some important components from that team moved on, Drake coach Darian DeVries has developed some new contributors.
Siena transfer point guard Roman Penn is one of them. In addition to being a 50 percent 3-point shooter, Penn has has nine and 12 assists in his last two games.
Center Liam Robbins is another. Robbins was a reserve in 2019, averaging 4.1 points while playing behind Nick McGlynn. Now a starter, the 7-foot Robbins has thrived, averaging 12.4 points and 5.6 rebounds.
“They lost good players, but they had good players coming in. Then you throw in Penn, who I really like. He’s a distributor first, a good defender, and the way Liam has scored around the basket? It stretches the floor for their shooters,” Lansing said.
In addition to Penn, Drake’s shooters are Noah Thomas (37.9 percent from 3-point range), Jonah Jackson (37.5%), D.J. Wilkins (36.1%) and Anthony Murphy (32.6%).
DeVries is cautious about the Sycamores. Drake is coming off of an 80-72 defeat at Bradley on Tuesday.
“It’s a huge game for us. Indiana State is coming in having won eight in a row, so they’re feeling really good and confident,” DeVries said in his weekly press conference.
Though ISU was impressive in its 68-56 win over Southern Illinois on Monday, there is room for improvement.
“We’re beginning to limit our mistakes defensively and with scouting reports. Offensively, when you get into these conference games, you have to eliminate mistakes and that’s what we’re working towards,” Lansing said.
ISU’s eight-game string of triumphs is the longest since 2005. A nine-game win streak would be the program’s longest since 1979.
ISU at Drake
Tipoff — 6 p.m. today at Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa.
Broadcasts — Webstream: ESPN+. Radio: WIBQ-FM (97.9). Twitter: @TribStarTodd.
Series — ISU leads 48-41. The Sycamores last beat Drake in 2017.
Last time out – ISU defeated Southern Illinois 68-56 on Monday. Drake lost at Bradley 80-72 on Tuesday.
The players
Indiana State Sycamores (8-4, 1-0) — G Jordan Barnes (5-11, Sr., 12.4), G Tyreke Key (6-2, Jr., 18.2, 5.4 rpg), G-F Cooper Neese (6-4, So., 10.4), F Tre Williams (6-7, Fr., 7.5) and F Jake LaRavia (6-8, Fr., 7.3) are possible starters. G-F Christian Williams (6-5, Sr., 4 ppg), G Cam Bacote (6-3, So., 4.9), F-C Bronson Kessinger (6-8, Sr., 3.4), C Chris Agbo (6-8, Jr., 1.4), G De’Avion Washington (6-3, So., 2.3), G-F Cobie Barnes (6-5, Fr., 1.9) and G Keon Sellers (6-4, Fr., 0.3) are key reserves.
Coach — Greg Lansing (156-146 at ISU, 10th year).
Drake Bulldogs (10-4, 0-1) — G Roman Penn (5-11, So., 11.9, 5.6 apg), G Jonah Jackson (6-3, 210, 5.9), G D.J. Wilkins (6-2, So., 9.4), G Anthony Murphy (6-5, Sr., 10.1, 4.6 rpg) and C Liam Robbins (7-0, So., 12.4) are possible starters. G Noah Thomas (6-2, Jr., 6.2), G Garrett Sturtz (6-3, So., 5.6) and F Antonio Pilipovic (6-7, Sr., 3.9) are key reserves.
Coach — Darian DeVries (34-14 at DU, 2nd year).
Injuries and absences – For Drake, F Tremell Murphy (leg) is out.
Next games — ISU plays at Northern Iowa and Drake hosts Loyola on Tuesday.
