Indiana State’s men’s basketball team admirably hung in the contest inside the house of Missouri Valley Conference contender Missouri State.
All the while, Missouri State forward Gaige Prim was drawing fouls, putting the Sycamores’ big men in foul trouble, but ISU stayed in range.
However, the fouls called on ISU against Prim became an avalanche with the game in the balance with under eight minutes left in the contest. A deluge the Sycamores couldn’t overcome.
Prim drew 17 fouls, some that would be deemed to be questionable from the ISU perspective. The Bears finished the game on a 20-9 run, much of the damage being done at the line, as the Sycamores fell by a 79-70 count.
Cooper Neese led ISU with 23 points.
Prim scored 32 for the Bears, shooting all of the Bears’ 22 free throws but one attempt. Prim drew 17 fouls despite being called for only two of his own. Terre Haute’s Jaylen Minnett added 22 points for the Bears, largely neutralizing the fact that ISU held Isiaih Mosley to seven points, his joint lowest point total in a MVC game this season.
ISU coaches and players were tight-lipped for the most part about the amount of fouls Prim drew versus the two he was called for.
“Prim is incredibly strong and physical and he plays incredibly physically. If you can’t match that physicality? It makes it difficult to guard him because he’s a load,” Schertz said.
“The other piece of it is, it’s not a point of emphasis, but when you can stay in the lane for an extended period of time and you’re playing that physical and you don’t have to get out of the lane? That’s a really difficult combination to deal with. That’s why you get 17 fouls on one person,” Schertz said.
“He draws a lot of fouls, he’s the best big in the league, there’s no question, but you have to be able to, as a defender, if he’s going to play with that force, you have to match it. If he’s going to camp in there forever and you can be in there for an elongated period of time, that makes it really difficult,” Schertz added.
ISU’s Nick Hittle, one of three ISU post players to guard Prim, illustrated the difficulty in determining how to guard.
“Me, Simon and Tuck were trying our hardest. We were trying to fight his catch,” Hittle said. “We had a plan for the guards to come help and get the ball out of his hands, but credit to him. He did a really good job.”
One of the reasons ISU’s guards didn’t help as much in the second half was that Missouri State shooters like Minnett and Haney had to be accounted for as Missouri State coach Dana Ford put more shooters on the floor. ISU guards couldn’t leave the arc.
“Prim is a load and you can’t play one-on-one, but they also have three of the best shooters in the Missouri Valley on the team. The goal was to help as much as we could off of [Lu’Cye] Patterson and [Donovan] Clay. In the first half we did a good job of not making Prim comfortable when he shoot. We tried a zone in the second half, it didn’t really work,” Schertz said.
“I give credit to Dana because I thought the two adjustments they made [shooters and a zone defense] really took us out of rhythm,” Schertz said.
A compelling first half put the Sycamores in front by two at halftime.
ISU began with a 7-0 run as the Bears struggled from the field. Minnett’s insertion into the game would rapidly change that.
Minnett, Terre Haute South’s all-time leading scorer, made his first three 3-point attempts of the contest. The last of the threes tied the game at 15.
“That’s what I’m here for. I’m here to be uplifting to my team and be a positive asset on offense and defense. It felt good [to help],” Minnett said.
Apart from Minnett, ISU did a good job on the Bears’ primary scorers – Isiaih Mosley and Gaige Prim, though Prim got three different Sycamores’ bigs into foul trouble. Even so, Simon Wilbar and Dearon Tucker had their moments on the offensive end, and ISU never trailed by more than three in the first half.
ISU broke free from the Bears late in the first half. An 8-2 run put the Sycamores up 31-26, ISU even got an assist from Missouri State coach Dana Ford, who got a technical foul.
Minnett struck again late in the half to score five straight to pull the Bears even, but a Cam Henry layup broke the tie and put ISU in front at the break.
There was no let-up from the Sycamores in the second half. The game remained a 50-50 proposition either way until a 6-0 run gave the Sycamores a 51-44 lead with 12:29 left.
The Bears whittled the lead away for the Sycamores on the strength of three-point shooting by Minnett and Isaac Haney, but then the fouls on Prim came in a wave.
With Missouri State up 63-61, Dearon Tucker was called for a foul while grabbing the ball on an offensive rebound attempt. One possession later, Henry was called for an offensive foul after Haney had made contact in the lane first.
After that? Prim was untouchable. He scored 13 of Missouri State’s final 18 points, nine of the points scored at the line.
“When they have a good player? It’s always going to be difficult. He puts a lot of pressure on the rim. He’s a great player. He was tough,” said ISU forward Kailex Stephens, who had 14 points and six rebounds.
Another big factor in the outcome? Missouri State played a zone in the second half and the Sycamores didn’t deal with it well. ISU went into an offensive drought as the Bears pulled away to finish the contest.
“With zones, you have to get the ball inside, they’re going to collapse and you have to make shots. We got some decent looks, but they didn’t go down,” Schertz said.
ISU has three days off before beginning another punishing stretch of games. Saturday’s home game against Southern Illinois starts a spate of four games in seven days.
Sycamore great Jerry Newsom will have his number retired during the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.