Dominant Sycamores fall to PKs

“It’s a cruel game,” Indiana State soccer coach Julie Hanley said Sunday, with plenty of evidence to support her position.
Her Sycamores had dominated visiting Evansville for most of two 45-minute halves and two 10-minute overtime periods at Memorial Stadium, only to fall 5-3 in a penalty-kick shutout that sent the Aces to the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and ended the Sycamore season.
ISU led 1-0 at halftime, thanks to the first goal of the season by Anna Holcombe, then gave up a goal less than two minutes into the second half.
But Evansville keeper Michaela Till, who hadn’t looked stellar on Holcombe’s goal, stopped a penalty kick by CeCe Wahlberg with less than two minutes left in regulation time, then made one stop in the shootout that proved to be enough.
“A tough way to go out,” Hanley said afterward. “The first five minutes of the second half we obviously want back . . . we had our chances, but give [the Aces] credit.”
Holcombe’s goal came in the 15th minute following an ISU corner kick. There was a scramble for the ball in the box and Holcombe put it in off the left goal post as Till watched incredulously. Although the Aces had a mild surge near the midway point of the half, it was all Sycamores the rest of the time.
It was a different Evansville team that started the second period, and it took ISU awhile to match the Aces’ intensity. Before that happened the match was tied, when Alex Eyler sent the ball to Jayme-Lee Hunter who in turn passed to Rachel Rosborough for the tying score.
“The first five minutes in any half are crucial,” Hanley said. “We got caught in a transition moment.”
The Sycamores were quickly back on the attack, and end-to-end action continued the rest of the way — with ISU managing 17 shots and the Aces just three in that 45 minutes. With about two minutes left in regulation time, ISU’s Mackenzie Kent dribbled the ball through two or three defenders before being leveled by another, setting up the penalty kick for Wahlberg. Tilly dove to her right and got both hands on the shot, and the Sycamores didn’t get any production from the resulting corner kick.
ISU had five shots to Evansville’s three in the two overtime periods, the Sycamores’ best chance coming early in the second extra period when Isabella Hunter got the ball down the left sideline to Audrey Stephens who got it to Kent, but Kent’s shot was wide right. Evansville then converted all its PKs, while Till stopped ISU’s second attempt.
“These last 10 months [including the COVID-created spring season] have been fantastic,” Hanley said as tearful Sycamores filed past her out of their locker room. “You won’t find better kids anywhere.”
After going 6-4 in the spring, ISU finished 6-7-4 this fall — another facet of the cruelty of the game.
“We traveled 4,000 miles [this fall] with only three seniors [on the team],” the coach pointed out. “Nonconference was tough. But we were playing our best at the end — we didn’t lose in the month of October, because today goes down as a tie — and I feel we are better than our record shows.”
