Basketball, one cliche goes, is a game of runs.
Indiana State’s women and visiting Northern Iowa proved that beyond a shadow of a doubt Thursday night in Hulman Center, and although the Sycamores had two big runs to just one for the Panthers, UNI’s run — 31-2 — carried the visitors to a 61-55 Missouri Valley Conference win.
Coach Chad Killinger of the Sycamores was proud of his team in two respects after the game.
“I’m proud of the way we came out,” Killinger said after the game. “We didn’t play our best up there [a 72-49 loss at UNI] but tonight our defending created some energy on the offensive end.”
Killinger was also proud of the way his team fought back from a 52-39 deficit to tie the game with 2:33 left. But both Sycamore post players — first Mya Glanton, then Arianna Smith — had fouled out by that time, and ISU didn’t have enough left to get over the hump.
After falling behind 2-0 and 4-2 Thursday, ISU scored six straight points and didn’t trail again the rest of the first half. It was still a close game at 23-21 at the second-quarter media timeout, but in the last four minutes of the half the Sycamores scored 12 straight points — 3-pointers by Marie Hunter and Natalia Lalic, two inside baskets by Glanton and a short jumper by Caitlin Anderson — while UNI was missing four straight free throws. It was 35-21 at halftime, and Hunter scored to open the third quarter.
The Panthers had come out of the locker room fired up, however, and scored the next six points. Del’Janae Williams hit a jumper for the Sycamores for a 39-27 lead, but ISU didn’t score again until a free throw by Glanton cut the lead to 52-40 early in the fourth quarter.
The last 20 points of the third quarter had given the visitors a 47-39 lead, and they also got the first five of the fourth quarter.
“We were dictating some things in the first half,” Killinger said afterward, “but [the Panthers] flipped that in the third quarter. We let them speed us up . . . and we panicked a little bit. We turned the ball over and rushed some shots.”
The Sycamores weren’t done, however. Glanton’s free throw was followed by a basket by Tonysha Curry and another basket by Glanton. Although Glanton fouled out seconds later, Smith and Lalic scored three points each and Curry scored from the lane to tie the score 52-52 (although that 13-0 run included four missed free throws that would have helped later). ISU’s defense trapped a Panther ball handler and forced a timeout.
The Panthers came out of that timeout and got a 3-pointer from senior leader Karli Rucker to take the lead for good, however. Anna McKendree scored for the Sycamores, but UNI got the ball inside for a basket -- with Smith also fouled out by this point, the 5-foot-10 Curry was ISU’s tallest player on the court — and pulled away with four free throws.
“We’re showing we can compete,” Killinger said. “As disappointed as I am with this loss and our record, we’re showing people we’re really growing and taking positive steps.”
Rucker led all scorers with 22 points, while Emerson Green — younger sister of MVC men’s Player of the Year candidate A.J. Green of UNI’s regular-season champions — had 16 and Grace Boffeli 12. Smith, Hunter and Williams all had 10 points for ISU, with Glanton getting nine and Lalic eight.
“We’ve been getting into tough games,” said Curry, who led the Sycamores in rebounds and assists Thursday while also getting two steals and two blocked shots. “We’re showing a lot of fight, and showing how close we are to those top teams.”
“She’s playing out of position,” Killinger said of Curry, “but that doesn’t deter her from staying aggressive, attacking . . . she’s got that will to get rebounds.”
“I’m definitely proud of this team,” Curry added. “Proud of the fight, proud of the hard work.”
NORTHERN IOWA (61) — Gunnels 1-5 1-1 3, Finley 2-8 0-2 4, Boffeli 4-7 4-6 12, Rucker 7-11 5-8 22, Kroeger 1-3 0-0 2, Green 6-12 3-7 16, Wolf 1-3 0-0 2, McCullough 0-0 0-0 0, McDermott 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 FG, 13-24 FT, 61 TP.
INDIANA STATE (55) — Glanton 4-11 1-2 9, Lalic 3-11 1-2 8, Smith 4-5 1-2 10, Hunter 4-10 1-2 10, Williams 4-12 1-2 10, Curry 2-5 0-1 4, McKendree 1-5 0-0 2, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-61 FG, 5-11 FT, 55 TP.
Northern Iowa 15 6 26 14 — 61
Indiana State 16 19 4 16 — 55
3-point shooting — UNI 4-17 (Rucker 3-4, Green 1-4, Gunnels 0-1, McDermott 0-1, Kroeger 0-2, Finley 0-5), ISU 4-10 (Smith 1-1, Hunter 1-1, Williams 1-1, Lalic 1-4, McKendree 0-3). Total fouls — UNI 11, ISU 24. Fouled out — Glanton, Smith. Turnovers — UNI 17 (Finley 5), ISU 13 (Anderson 4, Curry 3, Hunter 2, Glanton, Smith, Williams, McKendree). Rebounds — UNI 41 (Boffeli 11, Gunnels 10), ISU 34 (Curry 8, Glanton 5, Hunter 5, Williams 5, Lalic 3, Anderson 2, Smith, McKendree, Team 4). Assists — UNI 11 (Wolf 4), ISU 13 (Curry 5, Lalic 2, Hunter 2, Williams 2, Glanton, McKendree). Steals — UNI 5 (Gunnels 2, Wolf 2), ISU 12 (McKendree 3, Glanton 2, Lalic 2, Curry 2, Smith, Hunter, Williams). Blocks — UNI 5 (Gunnels 3), ISU 4 (Curry 2, Williams, McKendree). Att — 1,100.
Next — Indiana State (10-18, 5-12 MVC) has its final home game at 1 p.m. Saturday against Drake. Northern Iowa (19-9, 12-5) plays at Evansville that day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.