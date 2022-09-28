Indiana State running back Justin Dinka hasn't had it easy in his journey to Terre Haute, but he's making it easier as his chances on the gridiron increase.
The Texas native came out of Flower Mound High School as a highly-touted recruit in 2018. He played one season at San Diego State, but his time as an Aztec came to an end after one game in his redshirt freshman campaign.
Shortly afterwards, the COVID-19 pandemic began and college football was thrown into turmoil. Dinka didn't have a college to call home at the height of the pandemic.
Eventually, ISU caught wind of Dinka's availability and got good reviews from the former ISU staffers now at San Diego State — former offensive coordinator Jeff Hecklinski and former director of football operations Craig Smith.
However, Dinka joined a then-crowded ISU backfield and he had to wait his turn. He rushed for 112 rushing yards in 2021 while mostly playing behind Peterson Kerlegrand.
Playing time was likely to increase in 2022, but not to the extent anyone anticipated.
The plan was for Dinka to share the backfield with Tennessee transfer Tee Hodge. Dinka, speedy and elusive, was a sort of Mr. Outside and Hodge was a Mr. Inside, between-the-tackles runner.
That's how it was until Hodge got hurt near the start of ISU's game against Montana on Sept. 16. That put the spotlight on Dinka.
Dinka was comfortable in that spotlight. He reeled off a 54-yard touchdown run against one of the best defenses in FCS and rushed for 87 yards in ISU's loss.
Dinka had to be patient to get his chance, but he is OK with that.
"It's been a great journey. Seeing other running backs and then going out there to do it? It's been eye-opening. I've been consistent in my work to get where I am today," Dinka said.
Dinka has rushed for 168 yards and that long touchdown. His 56 yards per game rank him ninth among MVFC rushers, even though he was sharing carries with Hodge early in the season.
Dinka is respected by his teammates too. ISU quarterback Gavin Screws came to Terre Haute after Dinka did, but he was immediately won over by his commitment.
"I love Dinka as a teammate. I've clicked with everyone here, but Dinka is just one of those great guys. You have a lot of confidence in him. If you're not sure what the read is? Hand it off to that guy and let him do what he does best," Screws said.
Dinka, who was a three-star recruit coming out of high school — he was offered by Indiana at one point — said it was an easy transition to come to ISU. It helped that there's an ISU-San Diego State connection.
"I've adjusted well with the crossover. I knew before coming in what I was getting into and it was an easy adjustment," Dinka said.
ISU feels Dinka's best is ahead of him. He is quick on the edge and Montana had to extend its defense laterally to account for him. ISU is confident that the former high school track and field athlete has more explosion plays in him.
"He's going to have a big-time game. You saw his big run. If he gets in the open? He has a chance to break it," ISU coach Curt Mallory said.
• Injury report — ISU did not take a long rest during its bye week. Throughout last week and into this week in preparation for Saturday's game at Northern Iowa, the Sycamores have practiced normally in pads.
The Sycamores remain relatively healthy. Safety Rylan Cole is wearing a cast on his arm, but he is expected to play on Saturday. Hodge, who has a deep contusion on his thigh is questionable.
• Mallory proud of Griffith — While Denver's 11-10 win over San Francisco on Sunday Night Football was far from a masterpiece of football, it had a good payoff for ISU fans at the end.
As the 49ers were driving for a go-ahead score, former ISU linebacker Jonas Griffith caught a deflected pass for an interception with 2:06 left. It didn't quite clinch the game for the Broncos, San Francisco got the ball back again late, but it was important moment for the one-time ISU standout.
And it was an exciting moment for his former head coach.
"I was jumping up and down. I was so excited for Jonas. I know his journey and I'm happy he's found a home with the Denver Broncos," Mallory said. "The picture that was sent to me? The smiles spoke volumes."
Griffith is playing in Denver's base defense as a starting inside linebacker. He doesn't usually play in the Broncos' nickel set, but he's in the game in certain pass-rushing situations.
He's also not the only former Sycamore on the roster. Former ISU tight end/wildcat quarterback Dominic Dafney is on the practice squad there after he was cut by the Green Bay Packers before the season.
As for Mallory? He's got another reason to watch the Broncos.
"Selfishly? My brother [Mike Mallory, assistant special teams coach] is there. Dom Dafney is there as well. So that makes it even that much more special," Mallory said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.