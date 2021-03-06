Despite Elder's 23 points, ISU women lose at Bradley

The Indiana State women’s basketball team was unable to close the regular season with a victory, despite a career-high 23 points from sophomore guard Jasmine Elder, falling to host Bradley 80-58 in Missouri Valley Conference action Saturday.
Elder led the Sycamores (5-14 overall, 2-12 MVC) while shooting 8 of 17 from the floor and 3 of 6 from 3-point range. She was the only ISU player to score in double figures.
Bradley (14-11, 10-8) got an impressive offensive performance from MVC Preseason Player of the Year Lasha Petree, who led all scorers with 28 points. Nyjah White and Gabi Haack each finished with double-doubles for the Braves as well with 15 points/14 rebounds and 14 points/13 rebounds respectively.
It was once again a dominant outing for Bradley on the boards, ending Saturday with a 55-31 lead over the Sycamores. Jamyra McChristine had seven rebounds to lead Indiana State.
In a complete opposite start from Friday evening, the Sycamores wasted no time to get their offense going Saturday. After giving up an early triple, they used a 6-0 run to shoot out to a three-point margin.
The Braves responded, however, opening up a 21-15 lead late in the period. But ISU floor general Sommer Pitzer drained a shot from two feet behind halfcourt as time expired to give the Blue and White momentum heading into the second period, trailing 21-18.
Indiana State continued to battle into the second quarter, using a quick triple and split at the charity stripe from Elder to pull within one less than two minutes into the period. The Braves ended the half on a 12-3 run, however, to take a 10-point advantage.
The Braves used a 23-11 third-quarter advantage to open the game up and hold on for the victory in the Valley finale.
The Sycamores now turn their attention to the "Hoops in the Heartland" MVC women's tournament in Moline, Ill., where they will play in the opening round Thursday.
