Although she might have been disappointed that her team lost its seventh game in a row Saturday afternoon, Indiana State women's basketball coach Vicki Hall didn't hesitate to say what she really thought of her unique group of players.
"I love my team," Hall passionately told reporters following the 68-58 loss to Southeast Missouri State in Hulman Center.
With that setback, ISU's record dropped to 2-9. But Hall's postgame comments didn't indicate the Sycamores were 2-9.
"I love this team," she continued. "We're in it. We're in it together. We'll be in it until the end. I believe that these young women will be a force to be reckoned with in the future. I believe that they have that kind of ability."
Hall acknowledged that her squad needs to embrace the challenge — all 14 players, including eight freshmen, are new to the ISU program — and play with more consistency.
Upcoming games might be more of a challenge than they want, however.
After a short Christmas break this week, the Sycamores' next matchup will be Monday against Saint Louis in Hulman Center. Then the Missouri Valley Conference portion of their schedule will tip off Jan. 3 at Illinois State.
One of Indiana State's top players through the first 10 games was 5-foot-8 junior guard LeAndra Echi, a Northwest Florida State College transfer averaging a team-high 7.6 rebounds per outing. But during the 70-68 home loss to Northern Kentucky on Dec. 16, Echi suffered a leg injury that will require her to miss the rest of the season.
That forced Hall to alter her player rotation Saturday, sometimes leaving five freshmen on the court to battle a veteran SEMO squad that previously defeated two other MVC opponents (Evansville and Southern Illinois) by double-digit margins.
When the official stat sheets were handed out after Saturday's game, they showed the Sycamores getting outrebounded 50-41, although there was a bright spot in Adrian Folks contributing 11 boards to go with her 11 points off the bench. Both were collegiate career highs for the 6-0 freshman.
"I just think we need to keep working hard, get into the rhythm of things and we'll be good," Folks said afterward.
Although Folks made it sound easy, Hall realizes this season could be a roller-coaster ride for her youthful group.
"We're going to have to get better at boxing out and making sure we get the ball," ISU's second-year coach emphasized.
Because of other injuries and redshirt seasons, only nine players were available Saturday. The tallest among them was 6-3 freshman Hattie Westerfeld, who came off the bench, and the tallest starter was 6-1 junior Jamyra McChristine.
What all this means is don't be surprised if Indiana State's 2019-20 season ends with more losses than victories — overall and in the MVC — although Hall might violently argue against that.
But be patient. With eight freshmen and six junior college transfers on the roster (i.e., no seniors), barring emergency situations, the Sycamores' talent is only going to develop and their win totals can't help but climb higher.
Then hundreds of those empty seats in newly renovated Hulman Center will start filling up.
Again, be patient.
