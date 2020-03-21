Today’s Daily Top 5 – ISU’s Top 5 players of the 2019-20 season – throws me into a quandary.
By what method do I use to determine the best player?
I hate to spoiler alert my own top 5, but here are the two candidates – Tyreke Key and Jake LaRavia. Think on them as we go forward.
We’ll get into the guts of what has me vexed on those two in a moment. First, it must be said that this was one of the first seasons in quite some time where you had a distinct list of five quality players to choose from. When you think back on the nonconference portion of the season? Cooper Neese would make a case for making the top five a sextet instead.
ISU wasn’t a deep team, but it had quality in the players that took on the highest amount of minutes. Put it this way. When was the last time you felt as secure in an ISU starting five as you did with Key, LaRavia, Jordan Barnes, Christian Williams and Tre Williams on the floor? It’s arguably the most dependable starting five Greg Lansing has had at ISU.
Before we get into Key and LaRavia, let’s discuss the rest of the top 5:
No. 5. Tre Williams – A center, but in truth, he and LaRavia had a co-starring role in the post, Williams was the first freshman since John Sherman Williams to start all of his games as a freshman.
Williams’ game isn’t subtle. He plays back to the basket, he posts up, and he loves his hook shot. It loved him back as he converted 54.7 percent of his shots. Williams tied LaRavia as ISU’s best shot blocker at 1.2 swats and was good for 4.2 rebounds.
He also deserves some credit for LaRavia’s game as each takes pressure off the other. Both exceeded the expectations put on them before the season and gives ISU an exciting future.
No. 4. Christian Williams – It was a slow burn for Williams, who got better as the season went along. From the start of the MVC season, Williams was a defensive annoyance for opponents, using his long arms to deflect balls and get a steal per game. He’s also an excellent man-on-man defender.
Later, his offense kicked into gear. In five straight games from Feb. 16 to Feb. 29, Williams averaged 15.2 points. He had five of his nine double-digit scoring efforts at this point. He went out playing his best basketball.
No. 3. Jordan Barnes – It seems harsh to put Barnes at No. 3 because his impact went beyond stats. He helped define a much-better culture on the team all while stymying his former scoring role to others.
Purely as a point guard? Barnes was very good. He had nearly twice as many assists as turnovers as he was the big reason why ISU’s 343 turnovers were its lowest total since 1986.
And, of course, Barnes could still fill it up when needed. He was second on the team in scoring at 12.6 points and got his 3-point percentage to 38.5 percent after slumping to 33.3 percent in 2019.
Now … for Key and LaRavia.
When it comes to honors? Key takes the cake. He was first-team All-MVC. He was, by a pretty good margin, ISU’s leading scorer at 15.6 points and rebounder at 4.2 points. He made 44.9 percent of his shots, many of them difficult, as he drew the most defensive attention.
The counting numbers, and to some degree, the averages, state a clear case for Key. But the advanced stats reveal how impactful LaRavia is.
First, Key played 260 more minutes than LaRavia did. Actually, that’s a chalk mark in Key’s ledger in two different ways.
One is that Key’s presence on the floor was necessary for ISU to succeed so he rarely left it. Another is that LaRavia’s one weakness was foul trouble and so he sat a bit more.
However, when you look at per-40-minute stats? LaRavia catches up to Key. In per-40-minute rebounds, LaRavia is at 9.5 and Key is at 5.7. In points, Key still has the edge, but by an 18.7-15.3 margin instead of 15.6-9.4 by the regular averages.
LaRavia converted 52.9 percent of his shots. Posts almost always have better field goal percentages than guards, but LaRavia had quite a fair share of contested shots too, many off of his 77 offensive rebounds, by far a team high.
Another advanced statistic, win shares, gives Key a 3.8-2.8 edge over LaRavia, but again, Key’s higher minutes play a role. When you take their per-40 win shares? Key and LaRavia are dead even at .153.
Sports-reference.com has a stat called box-plus-minus. It’s sort of like baseball’s WAR in that it tries to estimate the “points” a player is worth per 100 possessions. It measures both offensive and defensive “points” earned to reach a total.
By this measure? LaRavia had a clear edge, mainly because of his defensive impact. LaRavia’s was ISU’s top player with a 5.5 mark, Key was actually third, behind Barnes, at 2.9.
Key got a demerit due to his minus-1 defensive ranking, which canceled out his team-best 3.9 offensive ranking. LaRavia rated 2.4 on offense and a team-best 3.1 on defense.
So how do I separate them? Here goes.
No. 2. LaRavia – As you see above, LaRavia’s impact was immense. His impact goes beyond his own stats too as the twin threat he and Tre Williams posed opened things up for all of the guards.
There were definitely games where LaRavia was the best player and I do think he was more consistent game-to-game, but the choice is …
No. 1. Key – From the start, he was the scoring focal point of ISU’s offense. From the start, he had responsibility to be the go-to guy, and though he had help, that’s still the most important role any player has on any team.
By nature of his position, Key gets defended far differently and by more parts of an opposing defense than posts do. He’s drawing double-teams. He handles the ball. More things go through him.
And when Key was at his best? He was unmatched. His array of shots are hard, if not impossible, to defend when he’s rolling. He had 10 games of 20 points or more. No one else on the team had more than five games.
Finally? Foul Key in a late-game situation and it’s over. He converted 84.6 percent from the line.
It’s a nice problem for ISU to have that it’s hard to pick their top player. It’s even better for the Sycamores that both are back next season.
