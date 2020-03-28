I started covering Indiana State for the Tribune-Star in the fall of 2004, just one month shy of the 2004-05 men's basketball season.
Little did I know that I came on the scene right as the Missouri Valley Conference was hitting its men's basketball zenith.
In 2005, the MVC put three teams in the NCAA Tournament field. In 2006, the MVC peaked out at four teams — and should have had a fifth in Missouri State.
The conference hasn't reached those heights since, but in nearly every season since I started, the MVC has had at least one team that was a legitimate NCAA Tournament threat. Every team in the league except Illinois State, Missouri State and Evansville has made the NCAA Tournament.
Of those, Bradley, Northern Iowa, Wichita State and Loyola have made it to the Sweet 16 with the Shockers (2013) and Ramblers (2018) making memorable runs to the Final Four.
The Sycamores made it in 2011, but they've had an uphill climb in many seasons against what is arguably the best mid-major conference in the country. That ISU has had six winning seasons since 2005 with the lowest budget in the MVC says a lot about how good some of the coaching has been.
Still, some of the opponents have been stout. In today's Daily Top 5, I give you the best MVC teams ISU has had to face down since I started traveling the Valley in 2005.
5. Loyola, 2018 — Inside the 2018 season, I doubt I would have considered Loyola to even among those considered for this list.
Don't get me wrong. The Ramblers were a very good team. They won the MVC with a 15-3 mark and won Arch Madness in relatively convincing fashion. Clayton Custer, Marques Townes, Donte Ingram, Aundre Jackson and a young Cameron Krutwig all meshed together wonderfully.
However, when I saw the Ramblers, they looked vulnerable. ISU took them down 61-57 at Gentile Arena early in the MVC season and the Sycamores nearly swept the Ramblers, but fell at home 75-71.
Nothing I had seen indicated a Final Four run, but of course, those Ramblers caught fire and blazed a path to the Final Four. I might not have seen the Ramblers at their best that season, but the nation did. Can't deny a Final Four team on this list.
4. Whomever Barry Hinson was coaching — Whether he was at (Southwest) Missouri State or Southern Illinois? Or whether he was coaching against Royce Waltman, Kevin McKenna or Greg Lansing? Hinson had the Sycamores' number in a way few coaches have had.
Hinson, who coached Missouri State from 1999-2008 and Southern Illinois from 2012-19, had a combined 25-8 record against the Sycamores.
With the Bears, Hinson was 15-3 — and two of those wins came during the Green-Menser-Renn era for the Sycamores. In my time on the beat? ISU was 1-7 against Missouri State including five losses by 20 points or more and one by 19. Oh and that one win? It came when I was away covering Super Bowl XLI, so I didn't even get to witness it!
With the Salukis, it seemed perhaps that Lansing had Hinson figured out as ISU won four in a row in the series from 2013-15, but it was just the eye of the hurricane. After that, ISU lost its last seven games against Hinson as he was 10-5 against the Sycamores while he was in Carbondale.
Hinson's "post relocation" offense gave ISU fits. It always seemed as if there were two Bears or Salukis deep under the basket at all times and ISU just never defended it well. At Missouri State especially, Hinson also had some gifted athletes too.
3. Northern Iowa, 2009-10 — The 2016 Panthers, led by Seth Tuttle, actually had the best record of the excellent Ben Jacobson coaching era, but the late 2000s Panthers had more elite staying power as UNI went 53-16 in this period and won two MVC championships.
Let's remember some names — crafty forward Adam Koch, even craftier and mammoth Jordan Eglseder, talisman and tough point guard Kwadzo Ahelegbe, and shooters Ali Farokhmanesh and Johnny Moran. Then, there was the feared Lucas O'Rear off the bench who did the, ahem, little things.
All meshed into a great unit, and of course, Farokhmanesh entered March Madness legend with his cheeky 3-point make to beat No. 1 Kansas in the 2010 Tournament.
This was another team that ISU didn't fare too badly against. ISU beat the 2009 team 85-84 in Cedar Falls in double overtime and the end-of-season, red-hot Sycamores almost dropped UNI in the MVC Tournament too, losing by just four to the top-seeded Panthers. The 2010 UNI team did dominate the Sycamores in two meetings, however.
2. Southern Illinois 2005-07 — When I started covering the MVC? The Salukis were the unquestioned gold standard. They had dominated the early 2000s, with a Sweet 16 appearance in 2002. They filled SIU Arena and annually brought an army of fans to nearby St. Louis for Arch Madness. Everyone else — yes, even Creighton, Wichita State, et al — aspired to be them at the time.
They backed it up in this period with some fantastic, tough teams. The 2005 Salukis were led by Darren Brooks. I only got to see Brooks play for one season, but it was enough to still put him tops among the SIU players I've watched. Brooks did everything and was a great defensive player on an outstanding defense team. Those Salukis won the MVC by three games.
After Brooks, SIU had a core comprised of Bryan Mullins, now SIU's coach, guards Tony Young and Jamaal Tatum, forward Matt Shaw and center Randal Falker. They won the 2006 MVC Tournament — the year the MVC had four teams in the field — and then went to the Sweet 16 in 2007.
Tatum had the skill, Young had skill and a penchant to do dirty work, Shaw had the versatility as a stretch forward, Falker had the muscle and rim protection and Mullins, young then, was the brains of the outfit. They made for a formidable unit.
ISU was 1-6 against SIU in this period, but the one win was very memorable. After losing 11 in a row, ISU went to SIU Arena and shocked the Salukis with a 63-54 victory. At the time, SIU was tied for first in the nation with the longest home-court win streak, having won 33 straight. Tyson Schnitker scored 24 in the win.
To this day, that's the most shocking and unexpected ISU conference victory I've witnessed.
1. Wichita State, 2013-16 — The Ron Baker-Fred VanVleet era just can't be beat when it comes to MVC excellence. The Shockers were 121-24 when those two at the head of the snake. It was a remarkable run that made it possible for WSU to leave the MVC for the American Athletic Conference for the 2017-18 season.
VanVleet is the best player I've seen in the MVC since 2005. Smart, tough and able to take over when he had to, he had squared the circle as far as leading a team was concerned. He's continued to prove it as a valuable member of the current NBA champion Toronto Raptors.
Baker was the outside presence and savvy player who meshed perfectly with VanVleet, but it wasn't just those two who made WSU click.
Early in this era, Cleanthony Early and Carl Hall were both a force in the paint as Malcolm Armstead running the show in 2013 during VanVleet's freshman year, the only one where he had a reserve role. From 2013-15, Tekele Cotton was one of the best defensive stoppers I've seen in the league. Darius Carter was underrated and WSU had a knack for finding perfect role players like Evan Wessel.
Second to ISU's 2006 win at SIU, in hindsight at least, was ISU's 68-55 win at Koch Arena in 2013. Manny Arop had 17 points. Jake Odum and Devonte Brown had 10 each as the Sycamores dealt the Shockers their worst defeat of that season. Little did anyone know that WSU would later go to the Final Four.
It's the only time ISU defeated WSU in this era — the 2014 second-place Sycamores gave it a good run in two of their three contests against the Shockers of that season, but fell short. Everyone else did until the NCAA Tournament too as WSU had an undefeated regular season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.