Today’s Daily Top 5 keeps me in college basketball mode. Do we really want to let go of college basketball yet? We’d normally be talking about the Sweet 16 at this point.
For this author, college basketball generally takes me around the Missouri Valley Conference, but I got to see a few standouts from the rest of college basketball too.
Indiana State coach Greg Lansing likes to schedule up. That’s good for people like me, who occasionally get to see elite-level talent.
Boy did ISU ever get its taste of some elite-level players this year, including perhaps, the best college player of all.
Here’s the best five players I saw play the best against ISU this season. Note the distinction. I’m combining player skill with how they played when I saw them. There’s a difference.
No. 5. A.J. Green, Northern Iowa – The MVC Player of the Year doesn’t need me to tout his bona fides as he averaged 19.7 points. Against the Sycamores, Green wasn’t quite up to that standard. He averaged 18 points, but on 11-of-26 shooting. Still, when the ball was in Green’s hands at the end of ISU’s 67-64 home win? It was all hands on deck.
No. 4. Gaige Prim, Missouri State – ISU went 1-2 against the Bears this season. Prim was a big reason why.
The burly Missouri State center was a matchup ISU’s bigs never got a handle on. In three games, he was 18 of 33 from the field, averaging 16.3 points and 6.7 rebounds.
The most impactful performance was at the MVC Tournament, where Prim scored 17 points and had eight rebounds, even working some finesse into his game with a couple of banked fall-away jumpers.
No player consistently gave ISU more trouble in 2020 in conference play.
No. 3. Dwayne Sutton, Louisville – Yes, Jordan Nwora (18 ppg) was Louisville’s best player and leading scorer against the Sycamores with 20 points in the Cardinals 91-62 win over ISU on Nov. 13. Yes, center Stephen Enoch is a physical specimen, but Sutton was the one player ISU had zero answer for defensively.
He was a force of nature on the boards and in the paint. He scored 14 points and had 10 rebounds, converting 5 of 6 from the field, including both of his 3-point shots. If Louisville only had Nwora and Enoch? ISU might have been looking at a close-game scenario like its visit to Dayton, but Sutton was the X-factor that made it a rout.
No. 2. Cameron Krutwig, Loyola – I have Krutwig runner-up on the list even with the collective no-show the Ramblers had against the Sycamores in ISU’s 68-39 win on Feb. 5
That’s because Krutwig was utterly dominant in Loyola’s 75-55 win at Gentile Center on Jan. 22.
Krutwig had 13 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists on 6-of-8 shooting. ISU knew he played “point center,” but had zero answer for it. Krutwig holed up on the right side of the baseline and zinged passes everywhere, several to Tate Hall, who was 9 of 10 from the field.
It was a virtuoso performance and the best I saw in a single game in the MVC all season.
No. 1. Obi Toppin, Dayton – The 6-foot-9 Dayton center is national Player of the Year and he did nothing against the Sycamores on Nov. 9 to dissuade this voter from supporting him.
Toppin scored 29 points and had 12 rebounds. He converted 10 of 16 from the field, had two emphatic blocks and had three assists in Dayton’s 86-81 triumph at UD Arena.
Those numbers are impressive, but ISU did better than some of Toppin’s Atlantic 10 Conference foes did, especially considering ISU defended Toppin with freshmen Tre Williams and Jake LaRavia, who played in their first collegiate games.
Still, Toppin was easily the best player I saw this year … and one of the best I’ve seen in several seasons. Great name too.
