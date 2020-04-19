DAILY TOP 5: When you needed a stop, these Sycamores delivered

Next on the Daily Top 5 parade, we come to Indiana State defenders.
Defense is hard to quantify in stats. The only counting stats for defense are steals and blocked shots. While both are impactful, neither are a definitive indicator – and are sometimes counter-intuitive – on how good a player is at actual lockdown defense.
There are a couple of metrics that attempt to quantify individual defense, but all are flawed, and most are based on the counting stats. Advanced metrics for college basketball are dubious anyway. Unlike pro sports, which work off an annual baseline that doesn’t fluctuate, the strength or weakness of a conference matters when assessing players. Hard to quantify that in a metrics stat. I’ll likely mention some advanced stats, but only in passing.
So how did I compile this list? I did lean a bit on the All-MVC defensive teams, an imperfect, but decent reflection of who went beyond the counting stats, given that coaches do contribute to naming that team. That and I used my own personal recollection.
First, as is customary, a reminder that this list only accounts for players I covered from 2004 onward.
So kudos to DeCarsta Webster, Larry Bird, Alex Gilbert, Rick Fields, Jason Edwards, Nick Hargrove, Jayson Wells, Nate Green, Michael Menser, Djibril Kante and Marcus Howard, impactful defenders from before my time.
Last out? Harry Marshall. He made the MVC’s All-Defensive team in 2010, but was just barely nosed out by our first choice.
So here we go.
5. Gabe Moore (2004-08) – Going through these lists? I think Moore was really under-appreciated in his time, probably because ISU did not have a winning season in his career.
The Arkansas native made the distributor top 5 and made it higher on the 3-point shooters list I considered than I would have thought.
Moore made the MVC’s All-Defensive team in 2008. He had 203 career steals, fourth-best in ISU history, including 2.1 steals per game in 2008. Give it up for Gabe.
4. Jake Odum (2010-14) – Odum made the All-Defensive team in 2014 and was a steals machine.
Odum finished with 204 career steals, third-best in ISU history and the best of anyone on this list. Odum averaged 1.5 career steals and peaked at 1.8 in his first two seasons.
Injuries cut down on Odum’s mobility in his upperclassman seasons, but he relied on his high basketball IQ and length to remain effective as he got older.
3. Carl Richard (2008-12) – Richard never made an All-MVC Defensive Team, but that doesn’t mean he couldn’t get stops.
The advanced metrics support the fact that Richard could defend, he was never less than a plus-defender in Defensive Win Shares. However, there aren’t career counting stats or eye-opening season averages to quantify Richard’s contribution.
That’s because Richard would be your prototypical stopper. He was just tough and got into his man. He took it personal to shut his man down when assigned to do so.
At no point was his defensive will more impactful than in the 2011 MVC Tournament championship game. Richard’s defense on Jermaine Mallett (who unfairly won the Most Outstanding Player for the tournament) was the biggest factor in ISU holding on to win the championship.
2. Christian Williams (2018-20) – When Williams made the MVC’s All-Defensive team in March, he was the first ISU player to make it since Jake Odum in 2014. He richly deserved it.
Williams averaged 2.7 steals per game. If he had played enough career games (51) to count? That would be the best in school history, better even than Larry Bird’s 2.6 career steals. Eclipsing Bird in any category is quite a feat, especially in average-per-game stats.
Unlike many who put up high steal numbers, Williams wasn’t a gambler who risked a steal over a stop. He just had uncommonly long arms and was smart in how he deployed them. Williams was more than just a steal threat too. His length and good basketball IQ made him a reliable stopper too.
It’s a shame ISU didn’t get four years of Williams. If it had, he might be the top choice. However, Williams only played two years, so the choice is …
1. David Moss (2002-06) – Much like Richard, Moss doesn’t blow you away with counting stats. Moss is ninth in ISU history in steals with 133. He never averaged more than 1.6 steals or 0.6 blocks in any season.
But Moss was the best pure stopper ISU has had in my time covering the league. Actually, in tandem with underrated Amani Daanish, Moss and the Sycamores could get stops during my first season covering the team. (Scoring was another matter.)
Moss used his athleticism, high basketball IQ and competitive desire to match wits with the best of the MVC. The advanced metrics back it up. In 2005, Moss had 2.2 Defensive Win Shares, the best season any ISU player has had in that category since 2004.
However, what put Moss over the top for me is degree of difficulty. During Moss’s final two seasons, the MVC was at its peak in terms of national prominence. The MVC put three teams in the NCAA Tournament in 2005 and four in 2006. The depth of talent in the league is one reason why Moss didn’t get All-MVC defensive honors.
Moss more than held his own, though, in an era where the MVC was uncommonly deep. Against peak MVC in 2006, ISU was 13-8 when Moss was healthy and 0-8 when he was out. His defense was a major reason why the Sycamores hung in there during the MVC’s best-ever season.