Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Windy...scattered thunderstorms in the morning, becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Isolated tornadoes possible. High 83F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 76F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.