The love affair with Indiana State University wrestling began on an early-winter Saturday afternoon in 1966 when I had nothing to do.
Wrestling, in the mid-1960s, was far and away the best sport we'd had at Lowell, and one of the former Red Devils — Mitch Zakula, second in the state two seasons prior — was competing for the Sycamores in the Arena. So I dropped in.
I don't remember how Mitch did, or the school that wasn't providing much opposition to the home team that day. But the team included three football players I recognized, Bob Pychinka and the Attonito twins, Richard and Robert — I'm fairly certain everyone on campus knew of those three — and a heavyweight named Mike Kelly.
Pychinka, who would be in any pound-for-pound toughest Sycamore discussion (and who is Dr. Pychinka now, by the way), was manhandling his opponent when Kelly walked over to the mat with a camera. "Smile Chico," the heavyweight said. Pychinka paused, raised his head, smiled for the picture, then completed his pin seconds later.
That, I said to myself, was very cool.
So this Daily Top 5 is going to have a long list of honorable-mention people on it, because colorful characters are what I live for, and there were plenty of those.
And to make the Top 5? All you had to do was be an All-American — at least twice (in all but one case).
Chuck Sanders, the first coach I knew, started the program (fun fact: Indiana State hosted the 1937 national championships in what I knew as the Women's Gym before the school even had a team) as an NAIA team and had team finishes of third, fourth and ninth in the country. Roland Beckman was a three-time All-American with a third- and a fourth-place finish while John Welliever, Tom Porter and James Hill were two-time All-Americans and Maurice Rodgers, Richard Servies and Edgar Freese were honored once each.
Oh, and Maurice Bosstick entered school at the age of 38 and became an All-American in both wrestling and football. But those guys preceded me.
Chuck gave way to Gray Simons, which is how I learned about Granby High School in Norfolk, Va., and legendary coach Billy Martin Sr. Then came Fran McCann.
Gray's guys, some of whom were civilized, were the ones I knew best: David Martin, Billy Sr.'s second son and the coolest kid on the mat (never changed his expression in his ISU career, and the master of the Granby Roll); Dave Gaunt; Carl "Chico" Lutes, who famously came up to my friend and I on a weekend night when the circus was having shows in the Arena and said, "Hey, let's go play with the elephants," and so we did; Steve Barkman; Eddie Gigliotti, the renowned second-story man; the late Dennis Goldberg, another wrestler who wound up with a doctorate; and, of course, the Campbell brothers, Dee and Tyler. Dee, upset at how some athletes from another school were cheering against his younger brother, started the most spectacular fight in the history of the ISU Arena that involved him, the Illinois wrestling team and the DePaul basketball team.
(Full disclosure: I'm accused of starting the second-most spectacular fight in Arena history, but that was all a misunderstanding.)
But here are the stars, beginning with two guys who were merely one-time All-Americans — Ted Parker, fifth in 1968 and a three-time national qualifier, and Dick Humphreys, sixth in 1969 and a two-time national qualifier.
5. Greg Archer — As soon as he reads this, Greg is going to be on the phone to me saying, "Wait a minute, I was never an All-American." And he's correct.
But he rates the Top 5 because he's the unofficial wrestling historian for the Sycamores (kind of the Tom James of wrestling), and for one other significant reason.
He's still wrestling.
At the age of 69, Greg is still competing internationally. I think he told me he was second in the world in the 66-over group last year and third the year before (but beat the world champion). That stuff is worth something.
4. Jack Effner — An undefeated state champion for Terre Haute South in 1982, he joined the Sycamores and placed sixth in the nation in 1985 and fifth in 1986. He won 128 matches for the Sycamores and was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 2011.
Jack went on to become one of the best college coaches in the country, but he has a sad distinction too. His fifth-place match in 1986 was ISU's last one.
3. Bob Dickman — Everybody but McCann considered Bob too small to be a college wrestler, but he won 123 matches and qualified for the nationals all four years.
He was seventh as a junior in 1982, going 46-4, and was 39-4-1 as a senior when he placed third in the country. He entered ISU's Hall of Fame in 2013.
2. Bob Ferraro — My first ISU class in the fall of 1966 was a speech class that included legendary defensive end John Knox and at least two wrestlers, Bobby and Rich Freeman. Maybe Dan Layton too.
Bobby finished fourth in the nation as a junior in 1969, national runner-up as a senior a year later, and is another coach whose name was famous throughout the country. ISU put him in the Hall of Fame in 2004.
He also had a younger brother Eddie who, like former National Football League defensive back Vencie Glenn, was — shall we say frugal? — and lived in the same apartment building that I did. Eddie built me a waterbed frame in gratitude for me occasionally babysitting his girlfriends daughter and probably addicting the poor child to grape soda.
1. Bruce Baumgartner — Bruce also became a really good coach, but that's not why he's here.
After never winning a state championship in high school, he went 134-12 as a Sycamore including 44-0 in a national championship season in 1983. Beginning that year, he was a medalist in 13 of the next 14 seasons at either the Olympics or the World Championships, was the U.S. flagbearer in the 1996 Games in Atlanta.
He won Olympic gold medals in 1984 and 1992, joined the ISU Hall of Fame in 1998, and some consider him the greatest Olympic/World wrestler in U.S. history.
