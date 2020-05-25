The final Daily Top 5 list from old Indiana State football — and the last of the black-and-white photos tracked down by the invaluable Tom James — is this one, the most memorable pre-2000 special-teams players the Sycamores have had.
Please notice the adjective.
I'm not including Rick Murphy — other than just now — so right there is proof that this is not a "best" list. Rick was so good at kickoff returns that anything less than 30 or 35 yards became a disappointment, and he had too many good ones to make them memorable.
These guys coming up, however, were memorable for a lot of different reasons, some of them even relating to football.
Not making the cut for the Top 5 are left-footed punter Lucas Hileman (too recent), even though he walked over from the baseball field to set season and career records for average yards per punt, or fullback Dean Klink and wide receiver Glenn Damato, who were punters as a secondary job.
Mike Russell, who figured along with Murphy in a previous Top 5, emailed to tell me that I'd shorted Terry Ogle in the shutdown-corner category, but Terry just missed this list for having the first kickoff return for a touchdown on articial turf, maybe even the first touchdown ever on turf. I was at the Eastern Illinois game in 1967, but haven't been able to find the order of the scoring.
And the most memorable special-teams hit I ever saw was by a guy that no one remembers except the people living in the same house I did. Dominic Jeffrey was on the kickoff team for a game at Memorial Stadium and nailed the return man with a face-to-face, both-players-at-full-speed collision that sent the poor opponent straight to the turf, flat on his back. I think we could hear the hit in the press box, maybe all the way downtown.
And, in the spirit of there being many things you learn at college that you never find a reason to use later, Dominic is also the guy who taught several of us how to make a car bomb.
That's why the adjective is "memorable." Here's the Top 5.
5. Bill Edwards — Playing three seasons for Sycamore teams that combined for a 9-22 record, he's ISU's all-time leader in punting yards. In high school, his late field goal was also the difference in the first Terre Haute North-Terre Haute South game with a dramatic ending.
He's memorable, however, for being a former Terre Haute Star part-time sportswriter; for showing up unannounced to shock me (very pleasantly) at a celebration of mine; and for perhaps being the inventor (even though he claims not to remember this) of the waiting-for-the-phone-to-ring game called "Who Cares?" Explanation of the game is available upon request, unless you are Wink Martindale.
4. Bruce Montagner — You may have noticed, in the four preceding Top 5s, that I am not at all opposed to football players — or anyone else — on the wild and crazy side, and Tag will serve as the final example of that.
We always had the impression that he liked returning kicks and punts for the danger aspect. If there was a way to keep a statistic for most yards gained without ever trying to elude a tackler, he'd probably be the leader.
3. Dave Vandercook — Dave is in the record book for the longest field goal in school history, a 55-yarder he booted as a senior. One from that distance that he missed as a freshman is much more memorable.
ISU trailed 21-20 at Southern Illinois with time left for one play. Coach Tom Harp sent Vandercook — it was just his second college game — in to try his 55-yarder and he missed badly. I seem to remember the ball bouncing in the end zone, rolling to a stop before it got to the goal posts.
But the Salukis were offside.
On the 50-yard attempt Vandercook must have been over the jitters, because he nailed it and was buried at the bottom of a dogpile.
2. Timon Kendall — I didn't get to see Timon's most memorable game-winning field goal, one that gave the Sycamores a 9-7 victory at Tampa (a Division II powerhouse at the time) to wrap up a 6-4 season in 1967.
Timon was maybe the last straight-ahead kicker the Sycamores had — and also the starting center, which may have entailed some shoe-changing — and he was a little erratic as a result. ISU may have trailed 7-6 because he'd missed an extra point.
But I remember him most as the bass guitar player for a rock band fronted by my fraternity brother Jerry Zanandrea. I don't think there's any truth to the rumor that a South Park character was based on Timon.
1. Jim Shaughnessy — Jim is another Sycamore I felt sure was destined for the National Football League. He was a big, rangy linebacker who also punted for the Sycamores, and his punts were things of beauty — high, majestic kicks with hang time to spare.
Apparently, however, he didn't have a second option, which led to the most memorable special-teams play on this list.
In the recent Top 5 about offensive skill players, I mentioned a game at Eastern Kentucky that Verbie Walder nearly won for the Sycamores by throwing the ball about 50 yards into a gale wind only to have Jim Brumfield fail to come up with it after getting behind the EKU defense.
Earlier in that game, Shaughnessy had to punt into that wind, and from deep in ISU territory. He launched one of his boomers that climbed high in the air — and was engulfed by the wind, forcing Jim to turn around and field his own punt behind him.
